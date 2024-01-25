LITTLEST PET SHOP Experience on Roblox Smashes Expectations with Over 2 Million Visits in First Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LITTLEST PET SHOP (LPS), one of the most well-known collectible toy brands in history, has relaunched globally, with product hitting shelves this month. In anticipation of its retail debut, LITTLEST PET SHOP is already enchanting fans with over 2 million unique visits of the brand's new digital experience on the global immersive platform for communication and connection, Roblox.

The LITTLEST PET SHOP Roblox experience introduces a host of interactive features, allowing users to care for, customize, and embark on adventures with their favorite bobblin’ pets.

A collaborative project between Master Toy licensee, Basic Fun!, a top global marketer of toys, Hasbro, Inc., a leading toy and game company, and Suit Up Games, a recognized Roblox development studio, the experience is designed to bring the brand's engaging world of lovable pets to life in the digital realm for today's kids and kidults alike.

"The LITTLEST PET SHOP experience on Roblox showcases the power of bringing together a beloved toy brand with an innovative way to immerse in and engage with the brand in the digital space," said Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun! "We couldn't be more excited about this phygital experience and look forward to revealing more exciting integrations over the coming year."

Upon its debut, the experience quickly became popular among gaming enthusiasts of all ages. The immersive gameplay and attention to detail have created a highly interactive environment that led to exceptional engagement. Some additional major milestones already achieved by the experience include:

Over 2 Million Unique Visits in the first month (prior to product launch)

91% Likes/Approval Rating

9.8 Minutes on Average Play Time

"We are thrilled to kick off the comprehensive global relaunch of the beloved LITTLEST PET SHOP brand with this immersive LPS experience on Roblox that has already wow-ed the worldwide LPS fanbase, as well as the Roblox community," said Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Licensing of Hasbro. "We continue to work with amazing partners to bring fans everywhere, on all digital platforms the opportunity to enjoy LPS and other Hasbro brands."

Fans of LITTLEST PET SHOP have flooded social media platforms with positive reviews, sharing their excitement and experiences within the virtual space. The community's enthusiasm has played a pivotal role in the success of the launch of the LPS digital world.

"We set out to create a virtual space that would not only capture the essence of the beloved LITTLEST PET SHOP brand, but also provide fans with a truly immersive experience. Beating expectations on Roblox is a testament to the passion and creativity of all of the teams involved in bringing this project to life," said Ross Targett, General Manager of Suit Up Games.

LITTLEST PET SHOP invites fans, both new and experienced, to join the virtual adventure on Roblox and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of miniature pets, as well as shop for the new LPS toys, which have started to arrive at retailers this month.

Starting with a December presale that sold out within days, the LITTLEST PET SHOP Generation 7 toy line from Basic Fun! has already seen unprecedented demand. The new LPS collection includes surprise packs and playsets with over 65 bobblin' pets to collect in Series 1, all featuring unique "purrsonalities," breeds, and rarity levels to delight and excite new and original LITTLEST PET SHOP fans worldwide.

ABOUT BASIC FUN! INC.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative children's entertainment products for today's kids. The company plays in many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles, dolls and activity/discovery. Basic Fun!'s key brands include: LITTLEST PET SHOP, Care Bears, Cutetitos, POUND PUPPIES, TONKA, K'NEX, LITE-BRITE, Mash'ems, Playhut, Arcade Classics and more! For more information, please visit www.BasicFun.com.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

ABOUT SUIT UP GAMES

A spin out of Poptropica, Suit Up Game's mission is to engage and entertain with content that inspires curiosity in the world around us. We are experts in Roblox game development and work with others who have extensive knowledge within safety for young people and edutainment. We are KidSafe certified and guarantee high quality, enjoyable experiences for children with safety at the forefront.

SOURCE Basic Fun!