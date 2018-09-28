Liu Cixin's science fiction: Chinese literature goes global

Liu Cixin, aged 55, is well-known among science fiction fans around the world and many readers affectionately call him "Big Liu." His most famous work "The Three-Body Problem" won the 2015 Hugo Award for Best Novel and has been published in 16 foreign languages, including English and Spanish. He is among the few contemporary Chinese writers who have been able to achieve real success in the Western book market.

The venue for each of the themed activities was packed to the rafters with a lively atmosphere. This is attributed to not only the appeal of Liu and his works, but also a sign of respect for local salon culture.

It is generally acknowledged in the Chinese literary community that "Writers should be invisible." Liu is no exception to this perception. Europe, however, has a cultural tradition of holding literary salons for the exchange of ideas. During the activities, Liu and German actor Mark Bremer read aloud an excerpt from "The Three-Body Problem" respectively in Chinese and German. Thanks to the writer's presence and hearing the words in his own voice, readers gained a more comprehensive understanding of the novel.

Chinese writers often attend overseas literary events in groups, resulting in few opportunities for them to individually express their ideas and for readers to quench their thirst for knowledge. However, Liu already had much experience of communication with German writers, reporters, literary critics and fans through the activities held by Lit. Cologne, the Harbour Front Literary Festival and the Ohterland Bookshop in Berlin. On every occasion, he made a number of witty remarks, presenting a well-rounded image of a learned Chinese writer with humor and personal charisma, which is in line with Western culture.

In recent years, Chinese literature has been increasingly going global. For example, Mo Yan won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2012, and Jin Yong's novels now have English versions with a well-preserved "wuxia" spirit, reflecting the heroism of Chinese martial arts fiction. Literary works are personal creations, and the communication between writers, readers and book industry personnel from different countries can generate brilliant cross-cultural insights. We hope to see more writers like Liu Cixin delivering excellent works to readers in China and beyond.

