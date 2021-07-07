Liu Qingfeng: iFLYTEK Sails Towards a Bright Future with Scientific Spirit

HEFEI, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, 2021, iFLYTEK celebrated its 22nd birthday and commemorated the occasion by extending its gratitude to the community.

This pandemic highlighted the positive benefits of adopting Artificial Intelligence technology and serves as proof of its practicality. Just days before China's annual college entrance examination, the Guangdong Province experienced a resurgence of COVID-19. iFLYTEK, in partnership with others, ensured that no student missed this life-changing test. iFLYTEK's Testing Service Center in Guangzhou served more than 50 million students.

This year, iFLYTEK set a goal to reach "One billion users, a hundred billion in revenue, and an ecosystem valued at one trillion." To achieve this, iFLYTEK launched the Systematic Innovation and Strategic Center as part of our path to achieve high speed growth. Some highlights of iFLYTEK's growth in 2021 include:

Programs launched in Zhengzhou City and Wuhan City with 70% business growth

The to-C hardware successfully showed at the June 18 th Online Shopping Festival with a year over year increase of 108%

Online Shopping Festival with a year over year increase of 108% The Smart Assistant Program launched in Anhui Province and rolled out across China , providing medical services and assistance to over 100 million citizens and more than 380,000 basic-unit doctors

and rolled out across , providing medical services and assistance to over 100 million citizens and more than 380,000 basic-unit doctors Digital Jianghua is poised to lead in the creation of a smart provincial city center development model

The Turing Platform has become a leader in serving small and medium enterprises in digitizing efforts

In this rapidly changing era, iFLYTEK is continuing to pursue strategic goals. Specifically, iFLYTEK will:

Stay true to value creation with scientific spirit

See things in a dialectical and scientific way in order to avoid short-term anxiety

Leave our comfort zone and embrace a larger stage with scientific spirit

Since its founding, iFLYTEK's core value has been to "Realize dreams of employees, create value for society." This value refers to a positive approach to innovation that seeks to add to society across a number of sectors, particularly education and health care.

iFLYTEK's AI platforms create value by easing the burden on teachers and students in schools through teaching students according to their aptitudes. iFLYTEK enjoys a record of success because this focus on aptitude, which is consistent with the idea of remaking schools as a students' main place of study, reduces the burden placed on students. By replacing old methods with individualized learning, alongside the support of smart learning machines, we encourage efficiency and provide children more time for creative thinking. Students' grades have improved while shortening study periods: for example, a student can save 48% more time and practice on 32% fewer exercises to master a subject. With iFLYTEK's study aid, students now have more time to play, explore, and satisfy their curiosity.

iFLYTEK also creates value in healthcare by providing better, faster responses to medical emergencies. The pandemic control and prevention system was crucial in controlling a resurgence of COVID-19 in Heifei City, and in Guangzhou, iFLYTEK's Pandemic Smart Prevention and control system enabled a rapid pandemic response. After the Nansha district of Guangzhou announced that they would reinforce efforts in pandemic control, the smart telephone chat robot in our system immediately made phone calls to 5,464 high-risk citizens to check their health conditions and provide contact-tracing services. Within an hour, the system identified 853 people who had travelled to middle and high-risk regions, and 110 people who had not conducted nucleic acid testing.

iFLYTEK has continued to pioneer new paths in transformative technologies throughout its history. However, the company's approach is scientific and relies on persistent in-depth research toward a particular solution to ensure that iFLYTEK has the best knowledge of that topic. For example, the company's speech technology research led from speech synthesis to speech recognition, and from machine learning to natural language understanding. This scientific approach enables iFLYTEK to be an innovator and a leader for the long term.

Many parents worry about their children's grades early in their academic schooling, but they forget that education is also important in cultivating children's curiosity. iFLYTEK can help in this area. Through the "Teaching according to students' aptitudes" program, students obtain a better command of knowledge and have time saved for more innovative activities. Parents who participate have a better understanding on which subjects best suit their children, and by empowering students to pursue their areas of strength, society will be better equipped. These are some of iFLYTEK's key contributions towards a more diverse talent selection and measurement system. As we continue to work to ease the burden of students and parents through scientific spirit and methods, we will stay true to creating values in an era where many people are anxious about what is to come.

Leave our comfort zone and embrace a larger stage with scientific spirit

Throughout iFLYTEK's history, the company has constantly chosen to leave its comfort zone in order to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.

Our technology has progressed from speech synthesis to speech recognition, and then advanced to semantic understanding; the applicable languages began with Chinese, then English, which later allowed for multiple languages; innovations in speech technology continued towards advances in imagery; from perception to cognition; from making machines capable of listening and speaking, to machines that can understand and think. It is through these consecutive breakthroughs that we grew stronger, and it is because of our forward-moving mentality that we became a pioneer in A.I. and are building the only State Key Laboratory of Cognitive Intelligence and one of the first four Open A.I. Platforms.

iFLYTEK was not complacent about language learning and smart test assessment, as we continued to develop the Teaching According to Aptitudes Program to provide students with a high-quality and balanced education. iFLYTEK did not stop at e-medical records or at a smart medical assistant, but also developed the Smart Pandemic Prevention and Control System which significantly contributed to the battle against COVID-19.

If we want to enter a larger stage, we must do things that continue to increase our capabilities and push ourselves to innovate further. Leaving our comfort zone is our method of risk prevention, and it is what we must do to achieve our dream of creating a better world through A.I.

