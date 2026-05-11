Liv Esfandiari Named to Inman's 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate

SkySlope Vice President recognized among the most promising real estate professionals under 40

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope today announced that Liv Esfandiari, Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations, has been named to Inman's 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate, an annual recognition honoring standout professionals under 40 who are driving meaningful change across the real estate industry.

Now in its third year, the Future Leaders program drew more than 80 nominations from across the real estate ecosystem. Selected through a multi-month public nomination process, Esfandiari was recognized in the Technology and Data category for her leadership and measurable impact in advancing customer experience and driving revenue performance in real estate technology.

"Liv represents exactly the kind of talent that's moving real estate forward," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "This year's class reflects the innovation, resilience, and vision that will shape the future of real estate for years to come."

At SkySlope, Esfandiari leads Customer Success, Support, Strategy, and Operations, where she has spent the past nine years guiding the company through rapid growth and ongoing operational transformation. Her time there has focused on architecting systems that drive long-term growth, with a focus on aligning product, customer experience, and business strategy to deliver stronger customer outcomes.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many people shaping the future of real estate. What drives me is building organizations that move with urgency, operate with honesty, and know how to be true partners to the people they serve. I believe the best businesses in real estate are built through radical awareness — fostering the ability to see problems clearly, the accountability to address them directly, and the discipline to execute quickly. I'm equally passionate about mentoring future leaders and proving that high standards, operational excellence, and human connection do not have to be mutually exclusive."

Founded in 2011 and serving over 900,000 real estate professionals, SkySlope is the nation's leading transaction management solution. As the next era of real estate technology takes shape, the company is expanding its focus toward AI-powered automation, developing solutions that simplify complex operational workflows and create one connected end-to-end transaction experience.

Esfandiari joins a distinguished group of real estate leaders honored across five categories: agents, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change.

For the complete list of 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate, visit

inman.com/future-leaders-of-real-estate-awards .

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. With an audience of more than one million professionals, Inman delivers the ideas, insights and connections that drive the industry forward through its website, newsletters, events, awards, education and research.

Media Contact

Chrissy Cleveland, Associate Marketing Manager, SkySlope

1 (916) 587-0185 ext: 948

[email protected]

SOURCE SkySlope