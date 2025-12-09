LivAway Suites® Accelerates National Expansion With Groundbreaking in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites®, the modern extended-stay hotel brand reshaping the affordable extended stay category, is expanding its Arizona presence, as a new LivAway Suites branded hotel has officially broken ground in Mesa, Arizona. This project marks the fifth LivAway Suites location in Arizona and one of many new LivAway Suites branded hotels underway across the country, reinforcing LivAway Suites' position as one of the nation's fastest-growing extended-stay brands.

Scheduled to open in fall of 2026, the Mesa hotel will continue LivAway Suites' mission of delivering an elevated extended-stay experience at an attainable price. The hotel's residential-inspired design, paired with a streamlined, tech-forward operating model, continues to attract a broad base of business, relocation, medical, and long-term guests who create stable demand across economic cycles.

Guests will enjoy full in-room kitchens, spacious private bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed seating areas anchored by 50" smart TVs. The hotel also features tech-enabled laundry facilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, and access to LivAway's signature long-term stay programs, including exclusive extended-stay rates, early booking discounts, and SavAway™ club membership perks.

"Reflecting on our first groundbreaking in Nashville two years ago, LivAway Suites has expanded at an incredible pace, supported by strong market fundamentals and a disciplined development approach," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "Mesa is a thriving hub of technology and industry. By bringing our fifth Arizona location to this dynamic market, we're building out a high-performing regional footprint while delivering a modern, affordable product that resonates with extended-stay guests."

The Mesa hotel is part of the broader LivAway Suites national development pipeline, which today includes 22 locations open or under development, with an additional 12–15 groundbreakings planned for 2026.

For updates on construction progress and opening announcements, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is a purpose-built, affordable extended-stay hotel brand headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Positioned in the "upper-economy" segment, LivAway Suites offers guests essential amenities and a contemporary design focused on simplicity, comfort, and value. The brand's vertically integrated platform—spanning development, operations, and technology—enables efficient execution and consistent investor returns. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

SOURCE LivAway Suites