LivAway Suites® Announces Expansion into New York, Leveraging $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill and CHIPS Act

County Executive Ryan McMahon welcomed LivAway Suites to Onondaga County; LivAway filling critical need for extended-stay hotels in area

The developer-centric economy extended-stay hotel chain's Dewitt, N.Y. location set to benefit from the new semiconductor plant

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ® announced today they have broken ground on their newest location in Dewitt, N.Y. near Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Since launching last spring, LivAway Suites now has five locations under construction and expects to break ground on 10 additional properties in 2024. LivAway Suites is on track to open its first locations this coming summer.

The new LivAway Suites in Dewitt, N.Y. is expected to reap the benefits of a stimulated local and regional economy due to two recent national spending bills: The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act .

As a result of this legislation, Micron Technology, a global leader in semiconductors, has announced plans to develop a $100 Billion semiconductor factory just minutes from the new LivAway Suites location, bringing an estimated 50,000 new jobs to the surrounding community.

"The Infrastructure and CHIPS Acts are expected to dramatically increase the demand for economy extended stay hotels nationally over the coming years," said Mike Nielson, Chief Executive Officer of LivAway Suites. "As an example, once the new Micron Technology plant breaks ground, various construction groups will come to the greater Syracuse market from all over the world to build these very specialized factories. Upon opening, Micron expects to employ up to 9,000 workers, with another 41,000 jobs created at up- and downstream supply chain companies that desire to locate near the semiconductor factory. All of this equates to more jobs, more people filling those jobs and ultimately a greater need for extended stay accommodations like LivAway Suites" says Nielson.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, "As a growing community, the need for more hotels is greater than ever. Onondaga County is already a hub for the medical and defense industries and as the future hub of memory technology for semiconductor manufacturing with Micron, the need will only grow." McMahon continued, "Just as important is the diversity in hotel options. Thanks to the investment being made by LivAway with their extended stay hotel, Onondaga County will be able to continue offering visitors, business professionals and others the high-quality, budget friendly options they are seeking."

Infrastructure investment has trended down for decades and fell sharply during the pandemic according to the U.S. Treasury Bureau of Economic Analysis. However, that trend has rebounded over the past two years since the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed.

According to Nielson, LivAway Suites is the ideal option for the nation's traveling and relocating workforce who are seeking modern, fresh accommodations at an attainable price. Scandinavian-inspired finishes and guest-facing technology like casting-enabled 50" TVs, self-serve check-in kiosks, smart laundry facilities, and state-of-the-art parcel lockers all serve to enhance the overall guest experience and make it more like home. "LivAway Suites offers all of this, and more, at a sensible rate because our guest deserves better," said Nielson.

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

