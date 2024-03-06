LIVAWAY SUITES® APPOINTS GENERAL LEGAL COUNSEL

Jeremy Raymond Joins LivAway Suites to Expand Growth and Oversee Legal Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ®, the rapidly expanding economy extended-stay hotel brand boasting a developer-centric platform, has announced Jeremy Raymond as its General Legal Counsel.

Jeremy Raymond

Raymond has 15 years of corporate and real estate legal experience in both private practice and in-house counsel roles. For the past 10 years, Raymond has represented local and regional real estate development companies, including a regional developer of extended-stay properties. Over the past two years, Raymond has been instrumental in successfully managing LivAway Suites' franchise registrations (LivAway Suites is now registered in 48 of 50 states), and LivAway Suites' various trademark registrations.

As LivAway Suites' general legal counsel, Raymond will be responsible for providing general legal advice and guidance to the company, handling all in-house legal documentation and communications, including company contracts, analyzing legal risks, managing franchising documents and compliance, and advising on other legal issues as they arise. LivAway Suites anticipates outside franchising efforts to ramp up later this year, and Raymond will be actively involved in franchisor/franchisee relationships, compliance, and overall franchising efforts.

"Adding Jeremy Raymond as General Legal Counsel is a welcomed addition to the leadership of LivAway Suites," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "Jeremy's experience representing real estate developers around the country supports LivAway Suites' mantra of being a brand created "for developers, by developers."

In addition to his appointment as General Legal Counsel, Raymond was recently added to the board of directors for LivAway Suites and will be actively involved in shaping the direction of the brand over the coming years. Raymond earned his Juris Doctor degree from The Ohio State University and is an active member of the Utah State Bar Association, the state of LivAway Suites' headquarters.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps its guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests "everything you need and nothing you don't®" with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of "for developers, by developers®", LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com

SOURCE LivAway Suites