LivAway Suites® Breaks Ground in Montgomery, Continues Rapid Nationwide Expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites, one of the nation's fastest growing economy extended stay brands, has broken ground on its first hotel in Alabama, marking the company's entry into the state and another milestone in its continued expansion across the Southeast.

The Montgomery property is part of a broader regional expansion that includes upcoming locations in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, building on a national footprint of 13 hotels open from Maine to Washington.

Unlike many extended stay brands that rely on older assets or conversions, every LivAway Suites hotel is purpose-built from the ground up for longer stays. Each LivAway Suites property offers suites that are 20% larger than the segment average, with full kitchens and dedicated workspaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, smart guest laundry, convenient parcel lockers, and self check-in.

LivAway offers affordable rates for longer stays and serves relocating professionals, construction and infrastructure workers, healthcare travelers, military personnel and families, insurance displacement guests, and anyone seeking furnished accommodations for weeks or months at a time.

The Montgomery location is positioned to serve a range of travelers looking for extended stay accommodations in the Montgomery area, offering convenient access to Maxwell Air Force Base and Maxwell Gunter Annex for military personnel and visiting families, Auburn University at Montgomery for faculty, students, and visitors, and the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Plant and surrounding supplier facilities for business travelers, contractors, and project teams.

"Life doesn't always fit into a one-night hotel stay or a long-term commitment," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "More people than ever need a place to land for a few weeks or a few months, and they deserve something better than simply making do. That's why we built LivAway Suites. Every LivAway is brand new and purpose-built for longer stays, offering full kitchens, more space, quieter rooms, and the flexibility people need to maintain their routine while away. We're proud to bring that experience to Montgomery."

The Montgomery development represents another investment in LivAway's expanding national portfolio and will create construction jobs during development as well as permanent hospitality positions upon opening.

To follow the project's progress, visit https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is an economy extended stay hotel brand headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Each suite is designed for longer stays, with a full kitchen, a dedicated workspace, a quiet room to sleep, and amenities chosen with extended stay guests in mind. Every LivAway property is held to the same standard of cleanliness and friendly service, for a consistent stay you can count on. As the only extended stay brand with a vertically integrated development and operating platform supported by disciplined site selection, LivAway is expanding rapidly across high-demand markets nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.livawaysuites.com/.

SOURCE LivAway Suites