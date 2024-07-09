LIVAWAY SUITES® BREAKS GROUND ON NEW HOTEL IN PORTLAND METROPOLITAN AREA

LivAway Suites expands northeast with newest location breaking ground in Scarborough, Maine

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites®, has commenced foundation work on their newest location in Scarborough, Maine, conveniently located just seven miles south of Portland and four miles south of the Portland International Jetport.

With nearby Portland noted as one of the top extended-stay demand locations in the country, Scarborough is an ideal city for the rapidly expanding LivAway Suites brand. The Portland Metropolitan Area is a leading wholesale distribution point for northern New England and is home to the second-largest port in New England in terms of tonnage. While southern Maine is currently experiencing a housing crunch, many business owners can't fill jobs because workers can't find affordable housing and accommodations, which makes the Scarborough area ripe for extended stay options.

"Our newest property in Scarborough will be built in close proximity to major employers – answering the high demand for affordable extended stay options," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "We're eager to meet the needs of the growing influx of workers and families coming to the Portland Metropolitan area, with our unique brand promise of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't®."

Following recent announcements of a new LivAway Suites groundbreaking in Draper, Utah, the appointment of Paul Duncan as the new Chief Development Officer, and its first location in West Jordan, Utah opening its doors any day now, the fast-growing hospitality group continues to expand across the country providing an elevated, extended stay experience at an affordable rate.

With eight groundbreakings over the last 11 months, LivAway Suites has plans to break ground on nine more locations this year, making it one of the fastest growing new brands in its segment.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

