LIVAWAY SUITES® BREAKS GROUND ON NEW HOTEL IN THE SEATTLE AREA

LivAway Suites continues to expand across the nation with its second location in Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ® has started construction on their next project in Renton, WA, just minutes from SeaTac International Airport and downtown Seattle.

Following recent announcements of a new LivAway Suites groundbreaking in Syracuse, New York, the appointment of Lori DeLeon as the new Vice President of National Sales, and launching its reservation system last week, the fast-growing hospitality group is now bringing LivAway Suites to the Greater Seattle area for travelers seeking an elevated experience at an affordable rate.

"The Renton area is home to the expansive Boeing 737 factory, which provides a need for hospitality options like LivAway Suites," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "Renton has such a robust and diverse workforce, and we are thrilled to offer them the experience they deserve via our latest LivAway Suites location," commented Nielson.

The LivAway Suites Renton location will be situated between the Boeing factory and offices, a brand new Topgolf complex, and The Landing shopping center. "There are a lot of high-end hotels in this part of Renton, but unfortunately, there are not enough options for everyday American living on a budget. LivAway Suites answers this need without sacrificing providing a fresh, modern guest experience," said Nielson.

LivAway Suites has aggressively expanded nationally with six groundbreakings over the last nine months and has plans to break ground on two more locations over the next month, making it one of the fastest-growing new brands in its segment.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

