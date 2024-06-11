LIVAWAY SUITES® BREAKS GROUND ON SECOND HOTEL IN SALT LAKE CITY AREA

The Extended-Stay Hotel Brand Announces New Groundbreaking in Draper, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ® has struck again with a new hotel development recently breaking ground in Draper, Utah, about 20 minutes south of Salt Lake City International Airport. Recently named "America's hottest job market" by The Wall Street Journal, the Salt Lake City area represents a significant milestone for the fast-growing economy extended brand. With the Draper groundbreaking, the Salt Lake City metro area becomes LivAway Suites first multi-hotel market. The new location in Draper will offer its guests everything you need and nothing you don't®, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort, all at an affordable rate.

"The Salt Lake City and Provo-Orem metropolitan areas have experienced tremendous growth and job creation over the past decade. Yet the supply of sensibly priced, modern extended stay accommodations has not kept pace," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "We currently have 6 other sites under control in the greater Salt Lake City MSA and plan to break ground on a third Utah location this coming summer."

The new LivAway Suites hotel will be strategically located 20 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City, with convenient access to Bangerter Highway and I-15. The site is also located adjacent to the Point, a multibillion-dollar mixed-use redevelopment, and sits just minutes from Utah's tech sector, Silicon Slopes. In anticipation of the projected population and job growth over the coming years, LivAway Suites' expansion intends to meet the needs of Utah's rapidly increasing workforce. Additionally, the new Draper hotel will have convenient access to the Front Runner train and TRAX stations for easy transport, as well as nearby healthcare facilities, including Lone Peak Hospital and Riverton Hospital.

LivAway Suites has aggressively expanded nationally with 7 groundbreakings over the last 11 months and has plans to break ground on 10 more locations nationally over the next six months, making it one of the fastest growing new brands in extended stay.

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a real estate-centric business model and hotel design that helps its guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

