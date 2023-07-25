LIVAWAY SUITES™ DOUBLES DOWN ON TECH-FORWARD COMMITMENT WITH VIRDEE PARTNERSHIP

LivAway Suites Becomes First National Extended Stay Hotel Brand to Implement Virdee Technology into Brand Standards

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites™, the developer-centric, economy-extended stay hotel brand, has announced a partnership with innovative software-as-a-service company, Virdee, to strengthen their technology-forward brand standards for guests.    

The collaboration with Virdee will implement a variety of user-friendly technologies in order to enhance and streamline the overall guest experience. These technologies include self-serve check-in, around-the-clock virtual reception, and pre-check-in options, as well as other web, mobile, and kiosk services. Through the digital guest engagement platform, customers will enjoy 24/7 touchless check-ins and digital room keys all from the palm of their hand. 

For developers, this partnership will provide a competitive advantage, operational efficiencies, and the ability to drive more revenue through cross-sale opportunities within the check-in process and add-ons available through the app.

"Contactless technology is a boon for our industry, and our partnership with Virdee provides a seamless digital guest service solution through mobile, kiosk and online - at the same time offering additional revenue streams and reducing operational costs at each LivAway Suites hotel," remarked Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "Our partnership with Virdee doubles down on our commitment of being the most tech-forward brand in our segment 'because our guest deserves better™.'" 

"LivAway Suites' technology-centered, developer-focused approach makes them an ideal hospitality partner for Virdee", said Branigan Mulcahy, Co-Founder of Virdee.  "Leveraging the operational efficiencies that Virdee offers, gives LivAway Suites an innovative leg up on their competition in the extended stay segment."  

LivAway Suites, created "for developers, by developers™," currently has over 25 locations in various phases of development across the United States. Over the past few months, LivAway Suites has broken ground on locations in metro areas of Tennessee, Washington, and Utah, with many more markets to follow in the coming months.  

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES
LivAway Suites, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a new economy extended stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away.  The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests "everything they need and nothing they don't™" with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate.  Built on a foundation of "for developers, by developers™," LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. 

ABOUT VIRDEE
Based in Austin, Texas, Virdee is an innovative software company serving the hotel industry. Its API-first approach provides the most comprehensive solution of check-in/out, identity verification, payment collection, and remote support. Virdee helps clients elevate the customer experience, reduce costs and generate ancillary revenue. Virdee was founded in 2020 by experienced real estate operators and visionary technologists – Branigan Mulcahy and Nadav Cornberg. Visit www.virdee.io to learn more.

