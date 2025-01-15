LivAway Suites® Expands into Phoenix Market, Starting with Tolleson, Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites® and West77 Partners have announced the groundbreaking of a new extended-stay hotel in Tolleson, Arizona, marking the first step in an ambitious expansion plan for the Phoenix metropolitan area. This development is part of a broader strategy to introduce multiple locations across the market, further establishing LivAway Suites as one of the fastest-growing brands in the extended-stay sector.

With six planned LivAway Suites locations breaking ground in Arizona during 2025, West77 Partners and LivAway Suites view the Grand Canyon State as a region with significant growth potential for an elevated extended-stay experience. The newly established West77 Partners office in the Phoenix area (announced in September 2024) positions the development firm to accelerate the growth of LivAway Suites and expand its regional footprint.

"We're thrilled to be bringing LivAway Suites to the Phoenix market. The state of Arizona, in general, has a growing demand for extended-stay hotels due to diverse industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and more," said Dan Barrett, President of West77 Partners.

The Tolleson area is home to large hospitals like Banner Estrella Medical Center and Valleywise Behavioral Health Center, which attract traveling medical professionals and families seeking long-term stays. Just 12 miles from the future LivAway Suites location, Luke Air Force Base draws military personnel and contractors in need of extended stays. Additionally, the area is home to major distribution centers, including Amazon, Target, Costco, and PepsiCo, which bring business travelers and employees to the area for prolonged visits.

"We recognize that each new site is not just another dot on a map; it signifies community investment within and a genuine connection to each market we enter," added Dan Barrett. "We are crafting environments where travelers find a home-like reprieve amidst unfamiliar settings."

According to company executives, over $250 million has been deployed into LivAway Suites locations around the country over the past 18 months, and another $500 million will be allocated to new LivAway Suites locations over the next two years – approximately $100 million of that is expected to occur in the state of Arizona alone.

"From establishing offices in Phoenix to our aggressive expansion plans throughout the state, we are all in on Arizona," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "We plan to methodically expand LivAway Suites around the state while delivering premium extended-stay experiences at attainable prices for guests who want both comfort and value."

Per company press releases, LivAway Suites expects to reach 50 locations open or under construction nationwide by late 2026. West77 Partners' and LivAway Suites' shared vision underscores their sustained investment towards nationwide coverage, aligning adaptive extended-stay options alongside evolving community needs.

About LivAway Suites:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an innovative extended-stay hotel brand designed to provide guests with essential comforts at an affordable price. The company aims to transform traditional franchise models through transparent pricing structures and superior return on investment strategies tailored to developers. For further details or booking inquiries, please visit www.livawaysuites.com.

For more information about West77 Partners, visit www.west77partners.com .

SOURCE LivAway Suites