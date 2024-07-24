LIVAWAY SUITES OPENS ITS FIRST EXTENDED STAY HOTEL NATIONWIDE

The rapidly expanding economy extended stay brand aims to add another 50 hotels to its pipeline by 2026

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites has announced the grand opening of its first hotel located in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. Salt Lake City was recently named the top job market in the country by the Wall Street Journal and became the first flag on the map for the rapidly expanding economy extended stay brand. LivAway Suites caters to construction workers, traveling medical professionals, the military, displaced families, digital nomads, and others seeking intermediate to long-term accommodations. This segment of the hotel industry has been the poster child of secure, consistent cash-flowing investments in all market conditions, and only fueled further by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Act and the CHIPs Act.

LivAway Suites grand opening at West Jordan

Having broken ground on this location in West Jordan, Utah, in June 2023, the 126-suite hotel was constructed in just over 12 months and offers modernized suites with fully equipped kitchens and technological enhancements that improve the overall extended stay experience. According to West77 Partners, the developer of the hotel, the project was completed on schedule and well below budget, which is no small feat given the current inflationary environment.

"LivAway Suites has an incredibly efficient design that gives you the most bang for buck I've seen in this segment," said Paul Duncan, Chief Development Officer of West77 Partners. "A lot of brands are trying to get into the economy extended stay market, but LivAway Suites has incorporated decades of learning into its hotel design and operating system. Our budget savings on this project are evidence of that."

The LivAway Suites brand was created to bring economy extended stay lodging into the 21st century with a real estate-centric operating model. Via its Scandinavian-inspired architecture and design, sleek finishes, and tech-enabled rooms, the hotel is turning heads, but the attention is dominated by the lean operating model. With one of the lowest franchise fee structures in hospitality and a physical layout that streamlines operations, everything about LivAway Suites targets operational efficiencies to maximize return on investment.

"Three years ago, we created LivAway Suites to be the first hotel brand created for developers, by developers®. Every decision made by the brand must translate to a higher return on investment for the real estate, otherwise we do not pursue it," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer for LivAway Suites. "With our number one goal always being the success of the real estate, LivAway Suites is able to achieve results that other brands simply cannot compete with."

In addition to the first grand opening in West Jordan, Utah, LivAway Suites continues to expand across the country via its eight groundbreakings over the last 11 months. LivAway Suites has plans to break ground on 20 more locations over the next year, making it one of the fastest growing new brands in its segment. LivAway Suites plans to open multiple other locations later this year in markets like Nashville, Washington State, Montana and more.

"This grand opening in West Jordan marks an incredible milestone for LivAway Suites," remarked Dailey. "It signals our rapid expansion as we remain on pace to have more than 50 hotels open and under construction by 2026. With larger guest suites, improved livability, and a more thoughtful room layout, we know our guests will enjoy the fresh, modern approach to economy extended stay, that gives them everything they need and nothing they don't®"

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

About LivAway Suites

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't®, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers®, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

SOURCE LivAway Suites