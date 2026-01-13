LivAway Suites® Opens Property in Tolleson, Arizona, Marking 10th Hotel Nationwide

TOLLESON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites®, the fast-growing, purpose-built economy extended stay brand, today announced the official opening of its newest property in Tolleson, Arizona. This location is LivAway Suites' first hotel to open in the state and the 10th location now operating nationwide.

Located just 20 minutes west of downtown Phoenix, LivAway Suites Phoenix-Tolleson places guests in the center of the Valley of the Sun's most dynamic and rapidly expanding corridor. The opening represents a major milestone for the brand as it continues to scale a nationally differentiated extended stay platform focused on affordability, efficiency and modern accommodations.

Tolleson is the first of five LivAway Suites locations now open or under construction across Arizona, following a recent groundbreaking in Mesa and additional projects advancing throughout the Phoenix and Tucson metros. The Arizona rollout reflects LivAway Suites' broader national strategy of establishing dense, multi-asset footprints in high-growth markets while maintaining a disciplined, repeatable development and operating model.

With this opening, LivAway Suites now has 22 hotels open or in development across the United States and plans to break ground on 12 additional locations over the next year. Upcoming expansion will introduce the brand to new markets - including Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, Colorado, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon - while also expanding the brand's footprint in states where it is already established.

Designed specifically for longer-term stays, the Tolleson property features residentially inspired suites with full in-room kitchens, full-size appliances, minimalist Scandinavian-influenced interiors, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and 50-inch smart TVs with built-in streaming. On-site amenities include a modern fitness center, smart laundry facilities, and a secure automated parcel locker system - elements increasingly valued by today's extended stay guest.

"Arizona represents exactly the type of market where LivAway Suites thrives due to its strong population growth, expanding employment bases, and sustained demand for high-quality, affordable extended stay accommodations," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "Tolleson is an important first step as we build out a broader, highly intentional footprint across the state."

Guests at LivAway Suites Phoenix-Tolleson will enjoy convenient access to major employment hubs, sporting events, outdoor recreation in the Sonoran Desert, and rapidly evolving culinary and cultural offerings of the greater Phoenix area, including nearby attractions such as Estrella Mountain Regional Park, the Phoenix Art Museum, and Encanto Park.

LivAway Suites continues to distinguish itself as the only vertically integrated platform in the economy extended stay segment, combining affiliated development, construction oversight, operations, and technology. This integrated approach allows the LivAway Suites platform to deliver consistent guest experiences, maintain cost discipline, and scale efficiently, positioning LivAway Suites as one of the most compelling growth platforms in the extended stay space.

Booking for LivAway Suites Phoenix-Tolleson is now open at https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations/az/phoenix/tolleson.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is a purpose-built, affordable extended-stay hotel brand headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Positioned in the "upper-economy" segment, LivAway Suites offers guests essential amenities and a contemporary design focused on simplicity, comfort, and value. The brand's vertically integrated platform—spanning development, operations, and technology—enables efficient execution and consistent investor returns. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

SOURCE LivAway Suites