LivAway Suites Opens Record-Breaking Three Hotels in November

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites continues its nationwide expansion with the grand opening of its newest location in Missoula, Montana. Located at 3455 W Broadway St., this will be LivAway Suites' third grand opening in November alone and the brand's fourth location overall. The impressive growth of LivAway Suites solidifies the economy extended-stay brand's commitment to providing affordable and comfortable accommodations across the United States.

"Missoula has seen a significant influx of remote workers who are relocating for a better quality of life, adding to the area's population of over 125,000 residents. Digital nomads are some of our target guests as their lifestyle aligns with our mission to provide travelers with an elevated extended-stay experience," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "LivAway Suites is the ideal option for remote workers, employees of the big tourism, recreation, and healthcare companies in Missoula, along with guests visiting or working with the University of Montana."

According to The University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, 12.5 million people visited the Treasure State in 2022 and 2023. Missoula's economic, tourism, and cultural attractions make it the ideal location for LivAway Suites' fourth location. The city's vibrant economy, fueled by major institutions such as Saint Patrick Hospital and the University of Montana, presents an ideal backdrop for the latest addition to LivAway Suites' rapidly growing portfolio.

"Each grand opening of a LivAway Suites hotel symbolizes our commitment to redefining what value means for our guests and developers," said Kevin Dailey. "This expansion into Missoula underscores our strategy to integrate seamlessly into communities that are thriving economically while serving broader workforce and tourism needs."

LivAway Suites plans ambitious growth with expectations of reaching 50 locations open or under construction by late 2026. By opening three new properties in November alone, the innovative brand continues to lead the charge among new extended-stay hotel brands nationally.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an innovative extended-stay hotel brand designed to provide guests with essential comforts at an affordable price. The company aims to transform traditional franchise models through transparent pricing structures and superior return on investment strategies tailored to developers. For further details or booking inquiries, please visit www.livawaysuites.com

