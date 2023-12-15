LIVE Briefing for Elected Officials by WellNow Chief Medical Officer: Clarity & Insights on the Looming Threat to Urgent Care Services

Patient Choice: Higher Out-of-Pocket Costs or More Time at Hospital Emergency Rooms

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Advisory - Background Purposes Only

BRIEF: Unless Excellus BlueCross BlueShield treats urgent care providers with fairness and reaches an agreement by January 1, 2024, WellNow Urgent Care won't be able to accept Excellus insurance as an in-network provider. That means higher out-of-pocket costs or longer waits at the nearest emergency room for families in Central and Western New York. That could mean people putting off needed care because of price or long waits, and urgent care centers may close for want of business.

WHAT: Dr. Robert Biernbaum, Chief Medical Officer for WellNow, will answer questions from elected officials and members of the news media as the January 1st deadline approaches. He can be expected to explain how frustrated Excellus members can voice their concerns.

WHEN: Monday 12/18/23 9:30am EST

RSVP: Program participant details and access information will be shared with people who register here: RSVP

About WellNow Urgent Care®

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the independent healthcare practices WellNow supports operate more than 200 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

SOURCE WellNow Urgent Care