Live Broadcast from Los Angeles Auto Show Debuts Five Hyundai Vehicles and will Feature Actor Josh Duhamel
Two Global Vehicle Reveals and Enhancements to Hyundai's Eco-friendly Lineup
Nov 18, 2019, 11:05 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Watch the livestream of Hyundai's AutoMobility LA press conference on its home page or YouTube channel at https://hyundaius.co/LAAS2019 starting at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET) on Nov. 20, 2019
- The livestream will also air on Hyundai Motor America's Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts
- The press conference can be viewed by media in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center inside the Hyundai booth
- After the event, links will provide replays of the press conference
WHAT/WHY:
During its news conference, Hyundai will:
- Debut five vehicles, including concepts and production models
- Showcase powertrains including ICE, plug-in hybrid and all-electric
- Unveil its plug-in hybrid SUV concept
WHEN/WHERE:
- Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET - Hyundai Press Conference (Los Angeles Convention Center, Hyundai Booth)
WHO/VISUALS:
- Press Conference will be livestreamed on HyundaiUSA.com and on YouTube at https://hyundaius.co/LAAS2019
- The livestream will also air on Hyundai Motor America's Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts
- Vehicle photography and b-roll at hyundainews.com
- Opportunity for interviews with Hyundai executives
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America believes everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article