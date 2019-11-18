Live Broadcast from Los Angeles Auto Show Debuts Five Hyundai Vehicles and will Feature Actor Josh Duhamel

WHAT/WHY:

During its news conference, Hyundai will:

Debut five vehicles, including concepts and production models

Showcase powertrains including ICE, plug-in hybrid and all-electric

Unveil its plug-in hybrid SUV concept

WHEN/WHERE:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET - Hyundai Press Conference ( Los Angeles Convention Center, Hyundai Booth)

WHO/VISUALS:

Press Conference will be livestreamed on HyundaiUSA.com and on YouTube at https://hyundaius.co/LAAS2019

The livestream will also air on Hyundai Motor America's Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts

Vehicle photography and b-roll at hyundainews.com

Opportunity for interviews with Hyundai executives

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America believes everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

https://www.hyundainews.com

