Live Conscious® Launches Clinical Hair Growth+ Supplement Featuring Serevelle™, Clinically Shown to Increase Hair Density in 90 Days*

New clinically studied hair growth supplement formulated with Serevelle™ helps reduce everyday shedding, promote hair density, and support thick, strong hair

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Conscious® ( www.weliveconscious.com ) today announced the launch of Clinical Hair Growth+™ , an advanced hair growth supplement formulated with Serevelle™, a clinically studied saw palmetto extract shown in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study to increase hair growth by 35% in just 90 days.

Designed for men and women experiencing age-related thinning hair, shedding, or lack of density, Clinical Hair Growth+ combines clinically supported ingredients, collagen, botanicals, and essential vitamins to promote natural hair growth, scalp health, and strong strands from within. Clinical Hair Growth+ is an advanced hair growth supplement formulated with Serevelle™, a clinically studied saw palmetto extract shown in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study to increase hair growth by 35% in just 90 days.

Designed for men and women experiencing age-related thinning hair, shedding, or lack of density, Clinical Hair Growth+ combines clinically supported ingredients, collagen, botanicals, and essential vitamins to promote natural hair growth, scalp health, and strong strands from within.

What Is Clinical Hair Growth+?

Clinical Hair Growth+ is a 3-in-1 hair multivitamin supplement formulated to:

Reduce typical hair shedding

Bolster visible hair density

Promote healthy hair growth at the root level

Maintain hair strength and structure

Support overall scalp health

Unlike many over-the-counter hair vitamins, Clinical Hair Growth+ features clinically studied bioactive ingredients at effective concentrations.

"Hair thinning can surface during many pivotal life stages, from postpartum recovery and hormonal transitions to everyday stress and weight loss, and the impact on confidence is underestimated," said Jillian DeMarche, Brand Director at Live Conscious. "Through listening to our community, we've developed a formula designed to support visibly full, healthy hair, reflecting our commitment to be there for our customers through deeply personal moments in life."

Clinically Studied Ingredient: Serevelle™

At the core of Clinical Hair Growth+ is Serevelle™, a highly concentrated saw palmetto extract studied in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Clinical Study Results

Participants taking Serevelle™ experienced:

35% increase in hair growth in 90 days

3x faster reduction in hair shedding compared to the leading natural hair supplement brand for women

7x fuller hair growth compared to the leading natural hair supplement brand for women

Hair that grew 2x faster and stronger compared to the leading natural hair supplement for women

Clinical Study Details

Duration: 180 days

Participants: 60 total (40 active / 20 placebo)

Demographics: Men and women ages 25–65

Demographics: Men and women ages 25–65 Assessment methods included: 2D digital imaging for hair grading Trichoscopy imaging Hair shedding pull test



"Improved extraction methods allow us to get more of what matters from each ingredient," says Dr. Ohara Aivaz, board-certified dermatologist. "By using highly concentrated, clinically studied extracts, we can deliver the proven amount of the most effective ingredients without adding unnecessary fillers to the formula. With consistent use, this formula is key to supporting visible hair growth and density over time."

Key Ingredients for Hair Growth and Thickness

Clinical Hair Growth+ combines clinically supported ingredients with essential nutrients for comprehensive hair support:

Serevelle™ (Saw Palmetto Extract): Supports hair growth and helps reduce shedding.

Supports hair growth and helps reduce shedding. Tocogaia™ (Full Spectrum Vitamin E, Extract with Tocotrienols): Clinically studied antioxidant complex that supports scalp health and hair density.

Clinically studied antioxidant complex that supports scalp health and hair density. Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen: Provides amino acids essential for hair structure and strength.

Provides amino acids essential for hair structure and strength. Botanical Blend: Includes Horsetail, Reishi Mushroom, and Amla to support hair vitality.

Includes Horsetail, Reishi Mushroom, and Amla to support hair vitality. Essential Multivitamin Blend: Targeted vitamins and minerals formulated to support healthy hair growth.

Who Is Clinical Hair Growth+ For?

Clinical Hair Growth+ is ideal for:

Aging women experiencing thinning hair

Men with early signs of hair loss

Busy Individuals noticing increased shedding

Those seeking fuller, thicker-looking hair

Anyone looking for a hair growth supplement with clinically studied ingredients

Recommended use: 3 capsules daily.

What Makes Live Conscious® Different?

Live Conscious is committed to:

Clinically studied ingredients used at meaningful, research supported dosages

Continuous formula innovation driven by emerging science

Supporting health at the root, not just addressing surface level symptoms

Full label transparency with no proprietary blends

Rigorous third party testing for purity, potency, and consistency

From research and formulation to manufacturing and packaging, Live Conscious follows rigorous quality standards to ensure potency, safety, and efficacy. Many conventional hair supplements contain synthetic ingredients or low-dose actives without clinical validation. Clinical Hair Growth+ was formulated with science-backed ingredients at meaningful levels to support real results.

Media Contact:

The Next Wave PR

508-207-2384

[email protected]

About Live Conscious®

Live Conscious is an award-winning health and wellness brand defined by the intersection of time-tested holistic traditions and rigorous clinical science. With over 12 years of experience and 19 million products sold, the brand provides high-potency, research-backed solutions designed for real-world results. Driven by a commitment to personal and planetary health, Live Conscious has facilitated the planting of over one million trees to date as part of its environmental restoration initiatives. Every formula reflects an uncompromising commitment to efficacy, utilizing clinically relevant doses in every product. We start with premium ingredient sourcing and independent third-party lab verification to ensure professional-grade integrity. Backed by an industry-leading 365-day satisfaction guarantee, Live Conscious empowers people to make intentional choices for their long-term health.

Awaken to Wellness at www.weliveconscious.com.

*New clinically studied hair growth supplement formulated with Serevelle™ helps reduce everyday shedding, promote hair density, and support thick, strong hair.

SOURCE Live Conscious