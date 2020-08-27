Live Event: Announcing the 3.0 Release of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®

AdminaHealth is a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace. The only billing SaaS platform that is HITRUST and NIST certified, AdminaHealth was recently featured as one of the Top 25 HR Technology Solutions Providers of 2020 in the cover story of July's CIO Applications magazine . This accolade comes on the heels of being honored as a Top 10 Insuretech of 2019 in the October cover story of Insurance CIO Outlook magazine .

"The AdminaHealth platform is geared to drive operational efficiency across the benefits ecosystem," says CEO and Founding Member Robert Bull. "Version 3.0 further simplifies the administration of employee benefit premiums, making it easy to manage enrollment integration, billing, and carrier payments—regardless of plan complexity. Our team deeply cares about the end-user experience, and we are excited to introduce the updated UI and functionality."

"Our customers will be delighted by the updates in version 3.0," says Neil Kaufman, AdminaHealth's Chief Technology Officer. "Based on customer feedback, we have added numerous additional capabilities and enhancements while also adding API support and significantly updating the look and feel of the platform to match the robust framework of the SaaS application."

Attendees of the live demo during the September 2nd premiere will see how employers, carriers, brokers, TPAs, associations, and benefit administrators can realize significant operational efficiencies, greater billing accuracy, reduced premium leakage, and improved time to market for new benefit introduction.

#LicensetoBill is the premiere's theme—like the innovative technology in James Bond films, AdminaHealth's new 3.0 release is set to impress. One live attendee, to be selected at random, will win a James Bond 007 Monopoly 2020 board game, shipped directly from London. The game, unavailable stateside, travels through all 25 Bond films, including this year's No Time To Die. Runner-up prizes will also be awarded. Attendees can double their chances of winning by following AdminaHealth on LinkedIn.

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite SaaS technology platform, visit AdminaHealth.com.

SOURCE AdminaHealth

Related Links

https://adminahealth.com

