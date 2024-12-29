Live Fish from Zhongshan to Macao in Just Two Hours

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center:

At 3:00 AM in Gangkou, Zhongshan, Jerry, an Australian who has settled in Zhongshan, is standing before China's largest fresh aquatic product production base for Macao, ready to embark on a unique journey. From here, a live fish will make its way from a fishpond in Zhongshan to a dining table in Macao in just a few hours. This journey is not just a logistics process, but a vivid example of the deep collaboration among the cities of the Greater Bay Area.

Zhongshan and Macao were part of Xiangshan County historically. According to incomplete statistics, around 150,000 Zhongshan natives now live in Macao. Even before Macao's return to China, Zhongshan was a key supplier of agricultural products to Macao. Twenty-five years ago, on December 20, 1999, the Chinese government restored its sovereignty over Macao, ushering the city into a new phase of development.

Today, Jerry will follow "a fish" to see how it makes its way from a fishpond in Zhongshan to the dining tables in Macao.

Zhongshan, located at the junction of saltwater and freshwater, boasts rich aquatic resources with an annual output value exceeding 9 billion yuan. Known for safety, abundance, and efficiency, the live aquatic products make up about 70% of Macao's market. For example, Zhongshan Shuichu Group (Zhongshan Foodstuffs & Aquatic IMP. & EXP. Group Co. Ltd.), which operates this fishpond, has been supplying freshwater fish to Macao and Hong Kong for nearly 70 years, offering varieties like the crispy grass carp (a Zhongshan specialty), bighead carp, and mud carp.

Zhongshan is home to more than a dozen of enterprises supplying goods to Macao. Since Macao's return to China 25 years ago, a large volume of essential goods has been supplied to Macao under the supervision of Zhongshan Customs, including around 400,000 live pigs, 105,000 tons of aquatic products, and 285,000 tons of fresh vegetables.

Through this unique journey, Jerry has witnessed the deep integration of the cities within the Greater Bay Area. In just a few hours, a live fish can travel from a fishpond in Zhongshan to a dining table in Macao. He believes the story of Macao and Zhongshan will continue to unfold.

Youtube link: https://youtu.be/CalP9vPaOsE?si=mYwIa23VwTcZSrd-

