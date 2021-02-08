Live from the Driveway: Mitsubishi Motors and Amazon.com Collaborate for World Premiere of All-New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

The reveal will take place on Amazon here. Along with the announcement, Mitsubishi and Amazon today released a video teaser of the World Premiere, which can be found here.

Developed under the ideal "I-Fu-Do-Do," a Japanese term that means "authentic and majestic," the all-new Outlander demonstrates strength and quality from the inside out. The exterior design signals a new direction for Mitsubishi Motors, projecting strength and confidence, while the interior offers an upscale and quiet escape from the outside world. Rugged and bold, true to Mitsubishi Motors, the 2022 Outlander also debuts an updated version of the company's rally-proven Super All-Wheel-Control all-wheel-drive system.

"The debut of the all-new 2022 Outlander caps off the reimagining of the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup in the United States," said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer for MMNA. "Our collaboration with Amazon underscores the game-changing spirit at the heart of this car and our brand."

Chaffin continued, "We started the product-led reinvention of the company with the redesigned Mirage and Mirage G4, followed by a new powertrain for the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid, a host of safety features added to the Outlander Sport, the reimagined Eclipse Cross, and very soon, the all-new 2022 Outlander."

Mitsubishi Motors is so confident that the 2022 Outlander will impress, it is giving away a vehicle to one lucky winner as part of the launch celebration. Entries may be placed either through the link at www.mitsubishicars.com or on www.amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander from February 16, 2021 to March 31, 2021.2

Additionally, Mitsubishi Motors confirmed that the first batch of U.S.-bound 2022 Outlanders will soon be loaded onto vessels and headed for the U.S., following the recent start of production.

"We're focused on creating unique experiences that surprise and delight our customers, and unveiling the new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander on Amazon Live brings the excitement of an auto show directly to customers' homes," said Munira Rahemtulla, Director, Amazon Live. "This collaboration allows us to provide more options for customers to discover new products and brands, and helps Mitsubishi connect with customers in a new and meaningful way."

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

