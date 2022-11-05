Live Good Holds "A Celebration of Love and Unity" Marathon over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

On October 22, 2022, Live Good, Inc held its first-ever Live Good Marathon to celebrate the history and origin of the company's founding in San Francisco ten years ago.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5K marathon course started at the former United States Army airfield Crissy Field, which is now part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, taking runners across San Francisco's landmark Golden Gate Bridge. Participants took in spectacular views of the bay, including Alcatraz and Angel Island, and trekked to the finish line in Sausalito.

Before joining the crowd and running alongside participants, Jennifer Chi, Founder of Live Good, opened the race with the following inspiring and powerful speech.

"A Celebration of Love and Unity"

Thank you so much for coming to the very first Live Good Marathon!



The theme for this marathon is "A Celebration of Love and Unity" because we believe that love is real and can be a powerful force in bringing people together to do great things. At Live Good, we believe in building bridges and lifting every community up together as one. We especially believe in the power of women and Live Good today is celebrating all of the contributions women have made to our society.



A lot of people have asked the question, "Why are we holding our marathon in San Francisco?"



Live Good was founded in San Francisco 10 years ago - right here where we are standing. I was living in this city back then and walking on the beach with a view of the magnificent bridge when all of it hit me - the incredible diversity, the progressive history of a culture dedicated to civil liberties and equal rights, and the sense of freedom and love unconditional for all.



Ten years later, our passionate and young team wanted to bring everything full circle by holding a marathon over the Golden Gate Bridge.



Thank you so much for joining us today on a run to celebrate all of the values we believe in. Let us start our special marathon by walking down to the beach, together as one, in love and unity.



Respectfully,

Jennifer Chi

Founder of Live Good

To learn more about Live Good and sign up for their newsletter visit: Live Good Inc. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LiveGoodInc

About Live Good Inc.

Live Good is a UCI student-run sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles. Its mission is to promote ethical business practices, sustainable manufacturing, and human rights in California and around the world.

Live Good was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current unhealthy manufacturing conditions. As a human rights investigator examining factory production in Asia with a focus on human trafficking, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. The company's goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet.

The Live Good vision is one of inclusivity, sustainability, and community-orientation. With a focus on humanitarian work, Live Good strives for progress by building bridges and strong partnerships to unify diverse communities.

Contact:

Adrienne Johnson

***@gmail.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12939249

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Live Good Inc.