Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present September 12

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualinvestorConferences.com and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming VirtualInvestorConferences.com, the evergreen online investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited. The show opens at 9:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET, on Wednesday, September 12th.
REGISTER NOW: https://tinyurl.com/912CannabisVIC
Pre-registration is suggested to save time: There is no fee for anyone to log-in, attend the live presentations and ask questions.
September 12th Agenda
|
10:00 AM ET
|
LiveWell Canada Inc.
David Rendimonti, President
|
OTC: LXLLF
CSE: LVWL
|
10:30 AM ET
|
Medicine Man Technologies Inc.
Brett Roper, Co-Founder and CEO
|
OTCQB: MDCL
|
11:00 AM ET
|
KushCo Holdings Inc.
Jim McCormick, CFO and COO
|
OTCQB: KSHB
|
11:30 AM ET
|
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
Hadley Ford, CEO
|
OTCQB: ITHUF
CSE: IAN
|
12:00 PM ET
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Cam Battley, Chief Corporate Officer
|
OTCQB: ACBFF
TSX: ACB
|
12:30 PM ET
|
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
William Simpson, CEO
|
OTCQB: GLDFF
CSE: GLH
|
1:00 PM ET
|
Terra Tech Corp.
Derek Peterson, Chairman and CEO
|
OTCQX: TRTC
|
1:30 PM ET
|
CordovaCann Corp.
Taz Turner, CEO
|
OTCQB: LVRLF
CSE: CDVA
|
2:00 PM ET
|
Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Chris Naprawa, President
|
OTCQB: KHRNF
TSXV: KHRN
|
2:30 PM ET
|
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
Danny Brody, Vice President – Investor Relations
|
OTCQB: TGODF
TSX: TGOD
About VirtualInvestorConferences.com
VirtualnvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.
Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.
