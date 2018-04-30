Live Investor Conference & Webinar: NASDAQ, NYSE, and OTC companies present May 3rd

Company executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire and BetterInvesting (NAIC) today announced the agenda for the upcoming VirtualInvestorConferences.com, the evergreen online investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited. The show opens on at 9:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 10:00 AM ET, on Thursday, May 3rd.
Pre-registration is suggested to save time: There is no fee for anyone to log-in, attend the live presentations and ask questions.
Presentation Agenda May 3rd, 2018 (EDT):
- 10:00 AM: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN)
- Chris Barry, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
- 10:45 AM: MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX)
- David Hansen, President and Chief Executive Officer
- 11:30 AM: Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM)
- Darren Marks – Chairman and CEO/President, Zach Marks – Founder
- 12:15 PM: Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU)
- Robert E. Shermer, President and Chief Executive Officer
The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.
About VirtualInvestorConferences.com
VirtualnvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.
Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.
