Live, Laugh and Love 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte

No idea what "cheugy" means? Popularized by Gen Z, cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) is a term used to describe something that was once on trend but now…not so much. Picture this: It's 2010 and fall weather has arrived, so you go to put on your favorite outfit. Infinity scarves? Cheugy. Chevron dresses? Cheugy. Skinny jeans? Most definitely cheugy. Sipping on a Pumpkin Spice Latte — especially when it's still 80+ degrees out? Cheugy – but if our customers love it, so do we.

So in the spirit of embracing just a little bit of the cheugyness that is the Pumpkin Spice Latte, 7-Eleven is offering lovers of all things fall: two limited-edition pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks this season! Sip on a Fall Pumpkin Coffee or the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte, available now at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

"Though it may be considered 'cheugy', Pumpkin Spice is one of our most popular flavored hot beverages each year," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt. "This fan-favorite drink is so much more than your typical beverage; The Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with fond memories for our customers of a crisp fall night, a first date at a pumpkin patch, or even a family bonfire in matching flannel shirts. We're delighted to continue and fuel our customers' love for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter how cheugy it may be."

But why stop with coffee? Customers can satisfy their sweet tooth by picking up cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins or 7-Select™ fall-flavored items, including pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple snack pies, or pumpkin spice, double chocolate, and s'mores deluxe sandwich cookies.

Thankfully, some things never go out of style at 7-Eleven, like free customizations to your coffee at the hot beverage bar. Coffee drinkers are invited to add in any combination of creamers, flavored syrups, and toppings at no extra charge to make their coffee a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. As the OG To-Go Since 1964™ coffee destination, 7-Eleven knows coffee is an artform – which is why the retailer wants customers to sip in style with its new, fresh cup design.

Because every sip should be rewarded, those looking to soak up every minute of Pumpkin Spice Latte season are encouraged to join 7Rewards® for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.

A little too busy decorating for fall or getting a head start on pumpkin carving? 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW® app can bring Pumpkin Spice Lattes, delicious pumpkin baked goods, hot pizza or even ice-cold Slurpee® drinks and more to customers' doorsteps. 7NOW delivery is available in over 2,000 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

