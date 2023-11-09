Live Like a Rockstar with the Exclusive Welcome To Rockville Super Fan Experiences Available Through Jampack

Now available through Jampack.com , heavy metal music fans get festival perks including, merch vouchers, festival re-entry, hotel accommodations, a private Welcome Party, and more.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive fan perks and hotel packages for Welcome To Rockville 2024 are currently available through Jampack's elevated festival bundles. As the leading curator of unforgettable event-cations and experiences, Jampack has teamed up with Welcome To Rockville to curate four custom bundled packages with memorable experiences so fans can make the most of their festival getaway while saving on their trip.

Welcome To Rockville will return to Daytona Beach, FL, at the Daytona International Speedway, May 9 - 12, 2024. As part of the bundled experiences, Jampack will host an exclusive welcome party for pass holders on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to kick off the festival. Additionally, all bundled passes offer fans fast track and re-entry throughout the weekend and a unique commemorative lanyard. The current exclusive bundles available through Jampack include:

Hotel Package: The hotel package is for the fan who has already purchased a ticket but is looking for a hotel steal of a deal. The package includes a 3-to-5-night stay at a hotel near the festival to ensure a comfortable and convenient home base for the weekend's adventure. Additional exclusive perks included in the package are an exclusive Welcome To Rockville commemorative lanyard. Pricing starts at $186 per person.

Tier 1 Super Fan GA Package: The Super Fan GA package begins with a 4-day GA Pass that offers access to an incredible lineup of artists and performers. The package includes a 3-to-5-night stay at a hotel near the festival. Additional exclusive perks included in the package are a dedicated fast-track entry lane at the festival, allowing for quick entry to the grounds, and unlimited re-entry privileges. Fans will also receive an exclusive Welcome To Rockville commemorative lanyard and a $50 merchandise voucher. Pricing starts at $529 per person.

Tier 1 Super Fan VIP Package: Experience the thrill of Welcome To Rockville with this Super Fan VIP package, which begins with a 4-day VIP Pass that offers everything general admission does and so much more. Super Fan VIPs have exclusive access to every VIP lounge, which includes shaded patio areas equipped with misting fans and stylish furniture, all while staying connected to the festival's electrifying energy through live audio and video streams from both headliner stages. The VIP package includes access to premium food and drink offerings, a private merchandise booth, and dedicated viewing areas at each main stage. VIPs also receive the convenience of private locker rentals equipped with charging capabilities, fully flushable air-conditioned restrooms, and a dedicated VIP guest services team at their service. This package offers 3-to-5-night hotel accommodations near the festival, a dedicated fast-track entry lane with unlimited re-entry privileges, an exclusive Welcome To Rockville commemorative lanyard, and a $50 merchandise voucher. Pricing starts at $920 per person.

Daytona Owner's Club Elevated Package: This elite package is for the fan who wants the fast pass to livin' like a rockstar through this ignited Rockville experience as a Daytona Owner's Club member. It includes a 3-to-5-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel with exclusive roundtrip shuttle service, and a 4-day Daytona Owner's Club Pass that offers the best experience a fan can get. The package includes an elevated view of the main stage from a shaded platform under the canopy where fans can catch the mainstage magic. Fans can access an exclusive air-conditioned lounge and privately hosted bar with plush seating and live audio and video of both headliner stages. Additionally, the pass includes unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, and beverages from all other dedicated bars throughout the Owner's Club, as well as complimentary hors d'oeuvres and light bites served during lunch and dinner hours. This package also includes exclusive super-fast WiFi, access to a private merchandise booth, and a premium parking pass for fans who drive instead of taking the shuttle. Fans will also receive private locker rentals equipped with charging capabilities, air-conditioned restrooms, and a dedicated "Owners" guest services team at their service. Additional perks include a dedicated fast-track entry lane at the festival with unlimited re-entry privileges, an exclusive Welcome To Rockville commemorative lanyard and mini guitar, and a $50 merchandise voucher. Pricing starts at $2,999 per person.

The full lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2024 is available here. To learn more about Jampack or purchase an upcoming event package, visit Jampack.com.

About Jampack

Jampack offers unique and memorable experiences that cater to every event-goer's desires. The company partners with event producers across music festivals, sporting events, conferences and more to curate exclusive in-event experiences exclusively available within Jampack's platform. Jampack's proprietary technology and partner integrations allow its platform to bundle those once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the best rate available, all within a single platform. From hotel accommodations to open bars at the most sought-after nightclubs, line skips, event re-entry, lavish dining experiences and more, each experience offers an elevated way to "Jampack a Weekend." For more information and to view available bundled experiences, visit www.Jampack.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Dadas-Kraper & Taylor Murray

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

281-692-8700

SOURCE Jampack