LIVE Media Briefing by WellNow Chief Medical Officer on Recent Developments for Excellus Subscribers

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Biernbaum will present the latest information about the situation with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and what it means for Excellus subscribers. Note: Excellus subscribers are welcome at all WellNow centers, where staff will help patients submit their out-of-network claims.

WHEN: Wednesday 1/3/24 10:00 am EST

RSVP: Program participant details and access information will be shared with people who register here: RSVP

Note: Excellus subscribers are welcome at all WellNow centers, where staff will help patients submit their out-of-network claims.

