LIVE Media Briefing by WellNow Chief Medical Officer on Recent Developments for Excellus Subscribers

News provided by

WellNow Urgent Care

02 Jan, 2024, 15:38 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Biernbaum will present the latest information about the situation with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and what it means for Excellus subscribers. Note: Excellus subscribers are welcome at all WellNow centers, where staff will help patients submit their out-of-network claims.

WHEN: Wednesday 1/3/24 10:00 am EST

RSVP: Program participant details and access information will be shared with people who register here: RSVP

More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About WellNow Urgent Care®

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the independent healthcare practices WellNow supports operate more than 200 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

SOURCE WellNow Urgent Care

Also from this source

EXCELLUS BID THREATENS ACCESS TO URGENT CARE FOR TENS OF THOUSANDS OF NEW YORKERS UPSTATE

EXCELLUS BID THREATENS ACCESS TO URGENT CARE FOR TENS OF THOUSANDS OF NEW YORKERS UPSTATE

The latest offer from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to Upstate New York's largest urgent care services provider is less than it paid ten years ago...
New York Elected Officials Raise their Voice in Support of WellNow Urgent Care over Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in Rate Dispute

New York Elected Officials Raise their Voice in Support of WellNow Urgent Care over Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in Rate Dispute

WellNow Urgent Care today announced that it continues to push Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to pay fair rates for the care that WellNow provides to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.