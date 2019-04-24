Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week By Making Over 2 Million Tickets Available To the Hottest Summer Shows for Only $20

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30 th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1 st at 4:59am EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1 st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation's $20 all-in ticket offer including:

311 & Dirty Heads Gloria Trevi Papa Roach Alabama GRiZ Patton Oswalt Alice Cooper & Halestorm Heart Pentatonix Anjelah Johnson Hootie & The Blowfish Peter Frampton Backstreet Boys Iliza Shlesinger Preacher Lawson Brad Paisley IMOMSOHARD The Clintons Brantley Gilbert Impractical Jokers PRETTYMUCH Breaking Benjamin Jason Aldean Rascal Flatts Brian Regan JB Smoove Rob Thomas Bring Me The Horizon Jennifer Lopez Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson Bryan Adams Joe Budden Santana Bush & +LIVE+ Jon Bellion Sara Bareilles Beck & Cage the Elephant Justin Willman Shinedown Celeste Barber KIDZBOP Slipknot Chris Young KISS The 1975 Clint Black & Trace Adkins Kodak Black The Black Keys Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon KORN & Alice In Chains The Chainsmokers Countess Luann LANY The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher Dane Cook Lil Pump & Lil Skies The Head and the Heart Derek Hough Luis Miguel The Who Dierks Bentley Lukas Graham Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Disturbed Lynyrd Skynyrd Train & Goo Goo Dolls Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie Marco Antonio Solis Vampire Weekend Enanitos Verdes Mary J. Blige & Nas Vic Dibetto Eros Ramazzotti Miranda Lambert Wanda Sykes Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$ moe. & Blues Traveler Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss Florence + the Machine Neil Degrasse Tyson Wisin Y Yandel Florida Georgia Line Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida Wiz Khalifa FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson New Kids On The Block Zac Brown Band Ghost Norm Macdonald



To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Live Nation venues this summer to enjoy new food offerings including: Questlove's innovative spin on the classic cheesesteak made with Impossible meat, actor Danny Trejos' famous Los Angeles tacos, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama's favorite fried chicken from celebrity chef Art Smith, Italian favorites from Top Chef's Fabio Viviani, hand-crafted gourmet hotdogs and sausages from Dog Haus, and new signature Live Nation cocktails curated by world-class mixologist Sean Kenyon.

Live Nation is also celebrating National Concert Week around the world in: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, UK, and Latin America.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

