Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week By Making Over 2 Million Tickets Available To the Hottest Summer Shows for Only $20
T-Mobile Presale Begins Tuesday, April 30; General On Sale Begins Wednesday, May 1 at NCW.LiveNation.com
Apr 24, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1st through May 7th and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees). Kicking off an epic summer concert season, the offer will include over two million tickets to 2,800+ in-demand shows from Live Nation's upcoming roster of tours across North America. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy.
For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.
There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation's $20 all-in ticket offer including:
|
311 & Dirty Heads
|
Gloria Trevi
|
Papa Roach
|
Alabama
|
GRiZ
|
Patton Oswalt
|
Alice Cooper & Halestorm
|
Heart
|
Pentatonix
|
Anjelah Johnson
|
Hootie & The Blowfish
|
Peter Frampton
|
Backstreet Boys
|
Iliza Shlesinger
|
Preacher Lawson
|
Brad Paisley
|
IMOMSOHARD
|
The Clintons
|
Brantley Gilbert
|
Impractical Jokers
|
PRETTYMUCH
|
Breaking Benjamin
|
Jason Aldean
|
Rascal Flatts
|
Brian Regan
|
JB Smoove
|
Rob Thomas
|
Bring Me The Horizon
|
Jennifer Lopez
|
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
|
Bryan Adams
|
Joe Budden
|
Santana
|
Bush & +LIVE+
|
Jon Bellion
|
Sara Bareilles
|
Beck & Cage the Elephant
|
Justin Willman
|
Shinedown
|
Celeste Barber
|
KIDZBOP
|
Slipknot
|
Chris Young
|
KISS
|
The 1975
|
Clint Black & Trace Adkins
|
Kodak Black
|
The Black Keys
|
Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
|
KORN & Alice In Chains
|
The Chainsmokers
|
Countess Luann
|
LANY
|
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
|
Dane Cook
|
Lil Pump & Lil Skies
|
The Head and the Heart
|
Derek Hough
|
Luis Miguel
|
The Who
|
Dierks Bentley
|
Lukas Graham
|
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
|
Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
|
Luke Bryan
|
Thomas Rhett
|
Disturbed
|
Lynyrd Skynyrd
|
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
|
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
|
Marco Antonio Solis
|
Vampire Weekend
|
Enanitos Verdes
|
Mary J. Blige & Nas
|
Vic Dibetto
|
Eros Ramazzotti
|
Miranda Lambert
|
Wanda Sykes
|
Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
|
moe. & Blues Traveler
|
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
|
Florence + the Machine
|
Neil Degrasse Tyson
|
Wisin Y Yandel
|
Florida Georgia Line
|
Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
|
Wiz Khalifa
|
FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
|
New Kids On The Block
|
Zac Brown Band
|
Ghost
|
Norm Macdonald
To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Live Nation venues this summer to enjoy new food offerings including: Questlove's innovative spin on the classic cheesesteak made with Impossible meat, actor Danny Trejos' famous Los Angeles tacos, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama's favorite fried chicken from celebrity chef Art Smith, Italian favorites from Top Chef's Fabio Viviani, hand-crafted gourmet hotdogs and sausages from Dog Haus, and new signature Live Nation cocktails curated by world-class mixologist Sean Kenyon.
Live Nation is also celebrating National Concert Week around the world in: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, UK, and Latin America.
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
