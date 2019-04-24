Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week By Making Over 2 Million Tickets Available To the Hottest Summer Shows for Only $20

T-Mobile Presale Begins Tuesday, April 30; General On Sale Begins Wednesday, May 1 at NCW.LiveNation.com

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1st through May 7th and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees). Kicking off an epic summer concert season, the offer will include over two million tickets to 2,800+ in-demand shows from Live Nation's upcoming roster of tours across North America. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy.  

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at  NCW.LiveNation.com.

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation's $20 all-in ticket offer including:

311 & Dirty Heads 

Gloria Trevi

Papa Roach

Alabama

GRiZ

Patton Oswalt

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Heart  

Pentatonix

Anjelah Johnson

Hootie & The Blowfish

Peter Frampton

Backstreet Boys

Iliza Shlesinger

Preacher Lawson

Brad Paisley

IMOMSOHARD

The Clintons

Brantley Gilbert

Impractical Jokers

PRETTYMUCH

Breaking Benjamin

Jason Aldean 

Rascal Flatts

Brian Regan

JB Smoove

Rob Thomas

Bring Me The Horizon 

Jennifer Lopez

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson 

Bryan Adams

Joe Budden

Santana

Bush & +LIVE+

Jon Bellion

Sara Bareilles

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Justin Willman

Shinedown

Celeste Barber

KIDZBOP 

Slipknot

Chris Young

KISS

The 1975

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Kodak Black

The Black Keys

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

KORN & Alice In Chains

The Chainsmokers

Countess Luann

LANY

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

Dane Cook

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

The Head and the Heart 

Derek Hough

Luis Miguel

The Who

Dierks Bentley

Lukas Graham

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive 

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Disturbed

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Marco Antonio Solis

Vampire Weekend

Enanitos Verdes 

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Vic Dibetto

Eros Ramazzotti 

Miranda Lambert

Wanda Sykes

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

moe. & Blues Traveler

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Florence + the Machine

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Wisin Y Yandel

Florida Georgia Line

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

Wiz Khalifa

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

New Kids On The Block

Zac Brown Band

Ghost

Norm Macdonald

To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Live Nation venues this summer to enjoy new food offerings including: Questlove's innovative spin on the classic cheesesteak made with Impossible meat, actor Danny Trejos' famous Los Angeles tacos, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama's favorite fried chicken from celebrity chef Art Smith, Italian favorites from Top Chef's Fabio Viviani, hand-crafted gourmet hotdogs and sausages from Dog Haus, and new signature Live Nation cocktails curated by world-class mixologist Sean Kenyon.

Live Nation is also celebrating National Concert Week around the world in: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, UK, and Latin America.

About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

