Live Nation Celebrates Return to Live Concerts by Offering Fans $20 All-In Tickets

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation's outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.