Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

"Live music is bigger than ever, with global demand driving the industry to record levels. There's a more diverse pipeline of artists breaking from all corners of the world, and at the same time tours are going to more markets - particularly in Latin America and Asia. This was our strongest second quarter ever, with 2023 on pace to be a record year, and early indicators for 2024 giving us confidence in continued growth." – Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

2Q23 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

(vs 2Q22, reported FX)

Revenue Up 27% to $5.6 Billion

Operating Income Up 21% to $386 Million

AOI Up 23% to $590 Million

Operating Cash Flow of $491 Million

Free Cash Flow - Adjusted of $407 Million , Converting 69% of AOI

, Converting 69% of AOI EPS Up 55% to $1.02

OUTLOOK: Record 2023 Ahead and Continued Growth into 2024

(based on leading indicators through mid-July)

Record number of fans expected: Over 117 million tickets sold year-to-date for Live Nation shows this year, up 20% year-over-year

Over 117 million tickets sold year-to-date for Live Nation shows this year, up 20% year-over-year Record Ticketmaster sales expected: 151 million reported fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 22% year-over-year; on track to manage 600 million tickets including selling 300 million fee-bearing tickets this year

151 million reported fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 22% year-over-year; on track to manage 600 million tickets including selling 300 million fee-bearing tickets this year Live creates unique advertising opportunity: Sponsorship pacing to double-digit operating income and AOI growth

Sponsorship pacing to double-digit operating income and AOI growth Even more events ahead: $4.3 billion in event-related deferred revenue, up 37% vs 2Q22, setting up double-digit attendance growth in Q3

in event-related deferred revenue, up 37% vs 2Q22, setting up double-digit attendance growth in Q3 Growing global artist pipeline: International acts doubled representation in top 50 tours over last five years, more acts touring globally and visiting 42% more countries

International acts doubled representation in top 50 tours over last five years, more acts touring globally and visiting 42% more countries Early 2024 pipeline up for arena/amphitheater/stadium shows confirmed and with offers in

LIVE NATION CONCERTS:

Record second quarter for Concerts (vs 2Q22):

Revenue up 29% to $4.6 billion

AOI up 37% to $168 million

Full-year margin expansion expected relative to 2022

Attendance growth globally, led by international markets (vs 2Q22):

Stadiums: up 28% to 8.0 million fans, led by Europe and Asia Pacific

and Arenas: up 19% to 10.7 million fans, largely from Canada , Asia Pacific and Latin America

, and Festivals: up 14% to 4.5 million fans, driven by global demand across all our markets

YTD overall fan growth of 25% with International markets up 46% and North America up 8%

up 8% Number of tickets sold per show higher with on-sales and close periods both performing well

On track to invest over $12 billion in putting on artists' shows in 2023, up 30% from 2022

VENUE NATION:

Growing Venue Nation:

Expect double-digit fan count growth at operated venues in 2023 relative to 50 million fans in 2022

Per-fan profitability increases double-digits, fueled by growth in sponsorship and on-site spending across our operated venues including amphitheaters, festivals, and theaters & clubs

Ancillary per fan revenue at amphitheaters up double-digits to over $40

With 400 venues and festivals globally, pipeline continues to grow with key developments in Asia including South Korea and Singapore , Latin America , and Europe

TICKETMASTER:

Fan demand and client wins drive records results (vs 2Q22):

Revenue up 23% to $709 million

AOI up 27% to $293 million

14 million net new clients tickets added YTD, with half coming from International markets

Full-year margins expected to remain in the high 30s

Sale of concert tickets leading ticketing growth (vs 2Q22):

Total fee-bearing GTV up 25% to $8.7 billion with North America up 22% and International up 34%; over 80% of the growth driven by global concert ticket sales

with up 22% and International up 34%; over 80% of the growth driven by global concert ticket sales Ticket volume YTD up double-digits for both primary and secondary tickets

Average secondary ticket price roughly 2x primary, showing the extent to which tickets remain priced below market value

LIVE NATION SPONSORSHIP:

Growing sponsorships reflect attractiveness of fan base and onsite connection (vs 2Q22):

Revenue up 15% to $303 million , with on-site up 16% and online up 9%

, with on-site up 16% and online up 9% AOI up 14% to $203 million

Full-year margins expected to remain in the low 60s

Over 90% of 2023 planned sponsorship committed:

Top clients with multi-million dollar, multi-year commitments, made up of over 100 partners, accounted for ~85% of our revenue

New partners include Diageo and Chateau St. Michelle; renewed multi-year deals with Salesforce and Gildan

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

Capital expenditures of $158 million YTD, driven by investments in on-site venue enhancement, expansion of our venue portfolio, and continued development of ticketing products for both enterprises and fans. 2023 capital expenditures forecast remains at $450 million , two-thirds on revenue-generating projects

YTD, driven by investments in on-site venue enhancement, expansion of our venue portfolio, and continued development of ticketing products for both enterprises and fans. 2023 capital expenditures forecast remains at , two-thirds on revenue-generating projects Below-the-line impact to 2023 EPS - accretion expected to be approximately 60% higher than 2022, largely driven by OCESA performance

Foreign exchange not expected to materially impact 2023 revenue, operating income or AOI

For the first six months of 2023, our fully diluted share count was 230.5m , flat compared to the same period in 2022

Balance sheet and liquidity remains strong:

2Q23 ended with $7.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including $1.4 billion in ticketing client cash and $2.3 billion in free cash

in cash and cash equivalents, including in ticketing client cash and in free cash Including $0.6 billion of available debt capacity, there is $2.9 billion of liquidity for reinvestments and future growth opportunities, including a robust global M&A pipeline

of available debt capacity, there is of liquidity for reinvestments and future growth opportunities, including a robust global M&A pipeline 2Q23 net leverage is 2.6x

Approximately 87% of debt is at a fixed rate, with an average cost of debt of 4.7%

Projected Free Cash Flow – Adjusted: Percentage conversion for the full-year remains in the low 60s

The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q2 2023

Reported

Q2 2022

Reported

Growth

Q2 2023

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 4,633.3

3,597.8

29 %

$ 4,621.3

28 % Ticketing 709.3

575.3

23 %

707.5

23 % Sponsorship & Advertising 302.9

263.8

15 %

299.4

13 % Other and Eliminations (14.8)

(2.7)

*

(14.9)

*

$ 5,630.7

$ 4,434.2

27 %

$ 5,613.3

27 %



















Consolidated Operating Income $ 386.4

$ 318.7

21 %

$ 381.0

20 %



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 168.1

123.0

37 %

$ 164.5

34 % Ticketing 292.7

230.8

27 %

290.4

26 % Sponsorship & Advertising 203.1

178.3

14 %

201.8

13 % Other and Eliminations (18.2)

(2.1)

*

(18.2)

* Corporate (56.0)

(50.4)

(11) %

(56.0)

(11) %

$ 589.7

$ 479.6

23 %

$ 582.5

21 %



* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SIX MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



6 Months

2023

Reported

6 Months

2022

Reported

Growth

6 Months

2023

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 6,914.5

$ 4,805.6

44 %

$ 6,949.3

45 % Ticketing 1,387.1

1,055.7

31 %

1,391.9

32 % Sponsorship & Advertising 473.0

379.5

25 %

469.2

24 % Other and Eliminations (16.5)

(3.8)

*

(16.5)

*

$ 8,758.1

$ 6,237.0

40 %

$ 8,793.9

41 %



















Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) $ 529.1

$ 345.8

53 %

$ 529.1

53 %



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 168.9

$ 73.8

*

$ 167.1

* Ticketing 563.7

437.0

29 %

561.8

29 % Sponsorship & Advertising 298.7

248.0

20 %

297.8

20 % Other and Eliminations (26.1)

(6.5)

*

(26.1)

* Corporate (95.8)

(63.7)

(50) %

(95.8)

(50) %

$ 909.4

$ 688.6

32 %

$ 904.8

31 %



* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income (Unaudited)



Q2 2023 Q2 2022

6 Months

2023 6 Months

2022

(in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $ 589.7 $ 479.6

$ 909.4 $ 688.6 Acquisition expenses 24.8 9.5

38.2 21.6 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 21.2 21.9

41.6 40.4 Depreciation and amortization 136.5 115.9

251.7 216.4 Loss on sale of operating assets (7.0) 1.1

(6.5) 2.7 Stock-based compensation expense 27.8 12.5

55.3 61.7 Operating income $ 386.4 $ 318.7

$ 529.1 $ 345.8

KEY OPERATING METRICS (unaudited)



Q2 2023

Q2 2022

6 Months

2023

6 Months

2022

(in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1)













Estimated events:













North America 8,111

8,057

14,420

12,793 International 4,130

4,491

7,726

6,469 Total estimated events 12,241

12,548

22,146

19,262 Estimated fans:













North America 18,474

17,427

26,131

24,255 International 18,599

16,415

29,842

20,484 Total estimated fans 37,073

33,842

55,973

44,739 Ticketing (2)













Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 78,879

71,966

151,145

123,529 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 71,236

67,847

144,436

127,730 Total estimated tickets sold 150,115

139,813

295,581

251,259





























(1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.



(2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our "do it yourself" platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q2 2023

Q2 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 491.0

$ 349.1 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 34.7

78.5 Free cash flow from earnings $ 525.7

$ 427.6 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (36.1)

(21.3) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (82.7)

(27.1) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 406.9

$ 379.2







Net cash used in investing activities $ (239.4)

$ (129.7)







Net cash used in financing activities $ (152.2)

$ (62.6)

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) 6 Months 2023

6 Months 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,646.8

$ 1,547.4 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (867.6)

(977.9) Free cash flow from earnings $ 779.2

$ 569.5 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (44.7)

$ (35.1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (137.6)

(66.1) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 596.9

$ 468.3







Net cash used in investing activities $ (299.2)

$ (244.7)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 73.5

$ (137.6)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions) June 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,128.9 Client cash (1,381.1) Deferred revenue — event-related (4,330.1) Accrued artist fees (230.9) Collections on behalf of others (66.2) Prepaid expenses — event-related 1,209.0 Free cash $ 2,329.6

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements the regarding the company's anticipated prospects for a record 2023 and continued growth into 2024, with record number of fans and Ticketmaster sales expected for 2023; anticipated double-digit attendance growth for the third quarter of 2023; early indications for growth in the company's Concerts pipeline for 2024; the company's pacing to invest over $12 billion in putting on artists' shows in 2023; current expectations for fee-bearing ticket sales in 2023; the company's sponsorship and advertising segment's operating income and adjusted operating income growth pace for 2023; current full-year margin expectations for each of the company's operating segments; expectations for double-digit fan count growth at the company's operated venues in 2023; continued growth in the company's venue and festival pipeline; the company's current expectations for capital expenditures for 2023; the company's global M&A pipeline; projected free cash flow—adjusted conversion for 2023; anticipated accretion from OCESA; and the company's current expectation that there will be no material foreign exchange impacts on revenue, operating income or adjusted operating income for 2023.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,128,873

$ 5,606,457 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $66,669 and $63,294, respectively 1,889,652

1,465,383 Prepaid expenses 1,628,578

949,826 Restricted cash 7,769

5,917 Other current assets 122,076

131,939 Total current assets 10,776,948

8,159,522 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,904,020

1,487,663 Operating lease assets 1,582,873

1,571,395 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,118,166

1,050,622 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 378,181

368,712 Goodwill 2,619,356

2,529,380 Long-term advances 654,938

568,558 Other long-term assets 890,608

724,989 Total assets $ 19,925,090

$ 16,460,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 1,670,651

$ 1,791,025 Accounts payable 293,865

180,076 Accrued expenses 2,778,581

2,368,434 Deferred revenue 5,025,871

3,134,800 Current portion of long-term debt, net 51,489

620,032 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 146,931

140,232 Other current liabilities 56,143

68,716 Total current liabilities 10,023,531

8,303,315 Long-term debt, net 6,554,697

5,283,467 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,659,898

1,654,525 Other long-term liabilities 562,016

455,971 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 753,519

669,766 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 2,291

2,285 Additional paid-in capital 2,438,660

2,698,316 Accumulated deficit (2,680,716)

(2,971,229) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 59,253

(90,076) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity (187,377)

(367,569) Noncontrolling interests 558,806

461,366 Total equity 371,429

93,797 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,925,090

$ 16,460,841

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 5,630,723

$ 4,434,174

$ 8,758,113

$ 6,236,982 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses 4,164,778

3,267,023

6,280,367

4,338,045 Selling, general and administrative expenses 868,595

672,213

1,558,916

1,242,395 Depreciation and amortization 136,514

115,927

251,699

216,396 Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets (7,013)

1,065

(6,509)

2,730 Corporate expenses 81,478

59,247

144,493

91,657 Operating income 386,371

318,699

529,147

345,759 Interest expense 81,995

68,435

171,210

135,208 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

18,366

— Interest income (56,452)

(13,192)

(96,765)

(20,756) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (5,558)

(1,955)

(9,665)

(6,243) Other expense (income), net (6,599)

5,039

4,984

14,438 Income before income taxes 372,985

260,372

441,017

223,112 Income tax expense 41,648

31,995

65,488

43,691 Net income 331,337

228,377

375,529

179,421 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 37,655

40,577

85,016

41,803 Net income attributable to common stockholders of

Live Nation $ 293,682

$ 187,800

$ 290,513

$ 137,618















Basic net income per common share available to

common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.04

$ 0.69

$ 0.78

$ 0.31 Diluted net income per common share available to

common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.02

$ 0.66

$ 0.78

$ 0.30















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 228,536,179

224,674,447

228,350,537

223,290,226 Diluted 243,660,186

243,634,764

230,490,937

231,367,674































Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation: Net income attributable to common

stockholders of Live Nation $ 293,682

$ 187,800

$ 290,513

$ 137,618 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests (56,621)

(32,560)

(111,554)

(68,274) Net income available to common stockholders of

Live Nation—basic $ 237,061

$ 155,240

$ 178,959

$ 69,344 Convertible debt interest, net of tax 10,804

6,365

—

— Net income available to common stockholders of

Live Nation—diluted $ 247,865

$ 161,605

$ 178,959

$ 69,344

















LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 375,529

$ 179,421 Reconciling items:





Depreciation 127,670

114,119 Amortization 124,029

102,277 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 41,597

40,392 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 8,949

8,224 Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,366

— Stock-based compensation expense 55,333

61,741 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration 20,100

18,010 Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 9,019

10,112 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 20,120

25,702 Loss (gain) on mark-to-market of equity investments (26,408)

5,657 Other, net 4,918

3,928 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:





Increase in accounts receivable (395,516)

(440,290) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (836,672)

(607,939) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 298,718

972,906 Increase in deferred revenue 1,801,097

1,053,178 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,646,849

1,547,438 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Advances of notes receivable (118,973)

(30,558) Collections of notes receivable 8,286

11,074 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (26,336)

(46,699) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (202,531)

(130,278) Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired) 69,359

(39,854) Purchases of intangible assets (35,088)

(6,129) Other, net 6,077

(2,292) Net cash used in investing activities (299,206)

(244,736) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 986,766

4,009 Payments on long-term debt (614,030)

(22,638) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 14,716

13,448 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (137,609)

(66,114) Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net (88,239)

(27,138) Payments for capped call transactions (75,500)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,999

26,051 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (8,464)

(41,731) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (9,440)

(22,508) Other, net 315

(1,014) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 73,514

(137,635) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 103,111

(186,703) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,524,268

978,364 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,612,374

4,887,792 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,136,642

$ 5,866,156

