Live Nation Entertainment Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

"Today we delivered our strongest quarter ever and are on pace for a record 2023, driven in good part by the acceleration of structural growth in the live entertainment industry. While we have benefitted from tailwinds for many years, it has accelerated due to the globalization of our business along with a fundamental shift in consumer spending habits toward experiences. With the majority of opportunity still untapped from Milan to Bogotá to Tokyo and beyond, we expect the industry will continue growing in 2024 and for years to come." –Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

3Q23 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW: Record quarter, on pace for record year

(reported FX)

Revenue Up 32% to $8.2 billion in Q3; and Up 36% to $16.9 billion year-to-date

in Q3; and Up 36% to year-to-date Operating Income Up 22% to $619 million in Q3; and Up 35% to $1.1 billion year-to-date

in Q3; and Up 35% to year-to-date AOI Up 35% to $836 million in Q3; and Up 33% to $1.7 billion year-to-date

in Q3; and Up 33% to year-to-date Year-to-date Operating Cash Flow of $762 million

Year-to-date Free Cash Flow — Adjusted of $1.3 billion , converting 72% of AOI

, converting 72% of AOI EPS Up 28% to $1.78 in Q3; Up 50% to $2.59 year-to-date

OUTLOOK: Continued momentum through 2023 and into 2024

(based on leading indicators through mid-October)

2023

Record number of fans: 140 million tickets sold year-to-date for Live Nation shows this year, up 17% year-over-year and already surpassing full year 2022 total of 121 million

140 million tickets sold year-to-date for Live Nation shows this year, up 17% year-over-year and already surpassing full year 2022 total of 121 million Record Ticketmaster volume expected: 257 million fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 22% year-over-year; on track to manage over 600 million tickets this year, including well over 300 million fee-bearing tickets

257 million fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 22% year-over-year; on track to manage over 600 million tickets this year, including well over 300 million fee-bearing tickets Record Sponsorship results expected: On pace for double-digit AOI growth this year

On pace for double-digit AOI growth this year Strong Projected Free Cash Flow — Adjusted: Percentage conversion for the full-year is now projected to be in the mid-60s

2024

Strong concert calendar: Event-related deferred revenue up 39% to $2.6 billion (vs 3Q22), reflecting continued momentum into 2024

Event-related deferred revenue up 39% to (vs 3Q22), reflecting continued momentum into 2024 Growing touring pipeline: Roughly half of expected show count booked for large venues, up double-digits

Roughly half of expected show count booked for large venues, up double-digits Continued strong sponsorship growth: Two-thirds of expected commitments already booked, up double-digits

LIVE NATION CONCERTS:

Record quarter for Concerts (vs 3Q22): Revenue up 32% to $7 billion AOI up 21% to $341 million Margins up year-to-date with significant full-year margin expansion expected relative to 2022

(vs 3Q22): Record attendance fueled by strength across all markets, venues and price points (year-to-date vs same period 2022): Overall fan growth of 21% with International markets up 34% and North America up 13%

(year-to-date vs same period 2022):

VENUE NATION:

Venue Nation continues expanding fan hospitality (year-to-date vs same period 2022): Ancillary per fan revenue continues to grow at operated venues: Amphitheaters: up 10% to over $40 year-to-date Theaters and clubs: up double-digits globally Growth in on-site spending drove per-fan profitability at operated venues up double-digits, well outpacing cost inflation 55 million fans expected at our operated venues in 2023, up double-digits from 49 million fans in 2022

(year-to-date vs same period 2022):

TICKETMASTER:

Global fan demand and client wins drive record ticketing results (vs 3Q22) : Revenue up 57% to $833 million AOI up 94% to $316 million 17 million net new client tickets added year-to-date, with half coming from International markets Full-year margins expected to remain in the high 30s

(vs 3Q22) High demand for concert tickets drives record fee-bearing global transaction value (vs 3Q22): Total fee-bearing GTV up 36% to $10 billion with North America up 32% and International markets up 49%; 90% of the growth driven by global concert ticket sales

(vs 3Q22):

LIVE NATION SPONSORSHIP:

Sponsorship performance driven by global platforms (vs 3Q22) Revenue up 7% to $367 million AOI up 11% to $250 million Full-year margins expected to remain in the low 60s

(vs 3Q22) 2023 planned sponsorship fully committed, at over $1 billion in revenue New large multi-year deal with Mastercard driven by our international concerts platform



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

2023 capital expenditures forecast is $450 million with two-thirds on revenue-generating projects. Year-to-date capital expenditures of $258 million is primarily in concerts, driven by on-site venue enhancements and the expansion of our venue portfolio Below-the-line impact to 2023 EPS: annual accretion is expected to be approximately 60% higher than 2022, primarily driven by OCESA performance Foreign exchange rates not expected to materially impact 2023 revenue, operating income or AOI For the first nine months of 2023, our fully diluted share count was 235 million, down from 239 million in 2022 for the same period

Balance sheet and liquidity remain strong: Approximately 87% of debt is at a fixed rate, with an weighted-average cost of debt of 4.8% Year-to-date interest income of $175 million is up $128 million from the same period last year, rising significantly faster than interest expense



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2023

Reported

Q3 2022

Reported

Growth

Q3 2023

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 6,974.3

5,292.6

32 %

$ 6,849.7

29 % Ticketing 832.6

531.6

57 %

824.1

55 % Sponsorship & Advertising 366.8

343.0

7 %

356.4

4 % Other and Eliminations (21.7)

(13.7)

*

(21.8)

*

$ 8,152.0

$ 6,153.5

32 %

$ 8,008.4

30 %



















Consolidated Operating Income $ 618.5

$ 506.2

22 %

$ 602.6

19 %



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 340.9

280.8

21 %

$ 330.2

18 % Ticketing 316.4

163.2

94 %

313.3

92 % Sponsorship & Advertising 250.3

226.2

11 %

244.2

8 % Other and Eliminations (6.8)

(3.4)

*

(6.8)

* Corporate (64.7)

(46.1)

(40) %

(64.7)

(40) %

$ 836.1

$ 620.7

35 %

$ 816.2

31 %



* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – NINE MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



9 Months

2023

Reported

9 Months

2022

Reported

Growth

9 Months

2023

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 13,888.8

$ 10,098.2

38 %

$ 13,799.7

37 % Ticketing 2,219.7

1,587.3

40 %

2,215.9

40 % Sponsorship & Advertising 839.8

722.5

16 %

825.0

14 % Other and Eliminations (38.2)

(17.5)

*

(38.2)

*

$ 16,910.1

$ 12,390.5

36 %

$ 16,802.4

36 %



















Consolidated Operating Income $ 1,147.7

$ 852.0

35 %

$ 1,131.7

33 %



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 509.8

$ 354.6

44 %

$ 497.7

40 % Ticketing 880.2

600.2

47 %

875.2

46 % Sponsorship & Advertising 548.9

474.2

16 %

541.5

14 % Other and Eliminations (32.9)

(9.8)

*

(33.0)

* Corporate (160.5)

(109.8)

(46) %

(160.5)

(46) %

$ 1,745.5

$ 1,309.4

33 %

$ 1,720.9

31 %



* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income (Unaudited)



Q3 2023 Q3 2022

9 Months 2023 9 Months 2022

(in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $ 836.1 $ 620.7

$ 1,745.5 $ 1,309.4 Acquisition expenses 41.0 7.6

79.1 29.2 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 16.9 15.7

58.5 56.1 Depreciation and amortization 130.7 102.1

382.4 318.5 Gain on sale of operating assets (1.6) (35.3)

(8.1) (32.6) Stock-based compensation expense 30.6 24.4

85.9 86.2 Operating income $ 618.5 $ 506.2

$ 1,147.7 $ 852.0

KEY OPERATING METRICS (unaudited)



Q3 2023

Q3 2022

9 Months 2023

9 Months 2022

(in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1)













Estimated events:













North America 9,080

8,267

23,500

21,060 International 3,010

2,960

10,736

9,429 Total estimated events 12,090

11,227

34,236

30,489 Estimated fans:













North America 34,192

29,187

60,323

53,442 International 18,085

15,217

47,927

35,702 Total estimated fans 52,277

44,404

108,250

89,144 Ticketing (2)













Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 89,300

73,378

240,445

196,907 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 66,083

61,933

210,519

189,663 Total estimated tickets sold 155,383

135,311

450,964

386,570

_________

(1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.



(2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our "do it yourself" platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q3 2023

Q3 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (884.4)

$ (619.0) Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 1,595.6

1,184.3 Free cash flow from earnings $ 711.2

$ 565.3 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (27.8)

(21.7) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (16.2)

(15.8) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 667.2

$ 527.8







Net cash used in investing activities $ (164.8)

$ (115.0)







Net cash used in financing activities $ (28.6)

$ (37.6)

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) 9 Months 2023

9 Months 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 762.4

$ 928.4 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 728.0

206.4 Free cash flow from earnings $ 1,490.4

$ 1,134.8 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (72.5)

$ (56.8) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (153.8)

(81.9) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 1,264.1

$ 996.1







Net cash used in investing activities $ (464.0)

$ (359.7)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 44.9

$ (175.2)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions) September 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,948.5 Client cash (1,278.3) Deferred revenue — event-related (2,580.8) Accrued artist fees (405.0) Collections on behalf of others (88.1) Prepaid expenses — event-related 998.5 Free cash $ 2,594.8

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the company's pacing for a record 2023, with expectations that the industry will continue growing in 2024 and for years to come; expectations for record Ticketmaster volume in 2023; the company's momentum for 2024, including the strength of the company's concert calendar based on event-related deferred revenue, growth in the touring pipeline with roughly half of expected show count booked for large venues, and continued strong sponsorship growth with two-third of expected commitments already booked; current pacing and expectations for double-digit adjusted operating income growth in 2023 for the company's sponsorship and advertising segment; current full-year 2023 margin expectations for the company's concerts, ticketing, and sponsorship and advertising businesses; current expectations for fan attendance at the company's operated venues in 2023; current expectations for 2023 capital expenditures, including revenue-generating projects; anticipated increase to earnings per share accretion for 2023, driven primarily by OCESA performance; expectations that foreign exchange rates will not materially impact 2023 revenue, operating income, or adjusted operating income; and strong projected free cash flow—adjusted conversion for the full year in 2023.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,948,511

$ 5,606,457 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $71,553 and $63,294, respectively 2,503,135

1,465,383 Prepaid expenses 1,424,561

949,826 Restricted cash 6,851

5,917 Other current assets 123,620

131,939 Total current assets 10,006,678

8,159,522 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,955,906

1,487,663 Operating lease assets 1,594,093

1,571,395 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,123,151

1,050,622 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 376,964

368,712 Goodwill 2,653,526

2,529,380 Long-term advances 510,633

568,558 Other long-term assets 919,622

724,989 Total assets $ 19,140,573

$ 16,460,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 1,742,004

$ 1,791,025 Accounts payable 276,982

180,076 Accrued expenses 3,315,483

2,368,434 Deferred revenue 3,083,668

3,134,800 Current portion of long-term debt, net 50,609

620,032 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 150,304

140,232 Other current liabilities 132,471

68,716 Total current liabilities 8,751,521

8,303,315 Long-term debt, net 6,546,061

5,283,467 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,673,750

1,654,525 Other long-term liabilities 468,504

455,971 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 835,768

669,766 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 2,293

2,285 Additional paid-in capital 2,411,302

2,698,316 Accumulated deficit (2,197,221)

(2,971,229) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,242

(90,076) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity 221,751

(367,569) Noncontrolling interests 643,218

461,366 Total equity 864,969

93,797 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,140,573

$ 16,460,841

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 8,152,019

$ 6,153,535

$ 16,910,132

$ 12,390,517 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses 6,330,465

4,707,848

12,610,832

9,045,893 Selling, general and administrative expenses 974,150

805,910

2,533,066

2,048,305 Depreciation and amortization 130,653

102,093

382,352

318,489 Gain on disposal of operating assets (1,583)

(35,285)

(8,092)

(32,555) Corporate expenses 99,802

66,720

244,295

158,377 Operating income 618,532

506,249

1,147,679

852,008 Interest expense 86,215

70,514

257,425

205,722 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

18,366

— Interest income (78,107)

(25,809)

(174,872)

(46,565) Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates (5,382)

14,283

(15,047)

8,040 Other expense, net 19,251

7,960

24,235

22,398 Income before income taxes 596,555

439,301

1,037,572

662,413 Income tax expense 55,874

41,898

121,362

85,589 Net income 540,681

397,403

916,210

576,824 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 57,186

36,001

142,202

77,804 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 483,495

$ 361,402

$ 774,008

$ 499,020















Basic net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.85

$ 1.47

$ 2.63

$ 1.79 Diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.78

$ 1.39

$ 2.59

$ 1.73















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 228,787,263

225,761,777

228,497,712

224,123,130 Diluted 244,163,678

243,686,803

235,146,395

239,617,920































Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation: Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 483,495

$ 361,402

$ 774,008

$ 499,020 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (60,882)

(29,915)

(172,436)

(97,723) Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic $ 422,613

$ 331,487

$ 601,572

$ 401,297 Convertible debt interest, net of tax 10,877

6,365

7,835

12,124 Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—diluted $ 433,490

$ 337,852

$ 609,407

$ 413,421

















LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 916,210

$ 576,824 Reconciling items:





Depreciation 193,654

162,943 Amortization 188,698

155,546 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 58,518

56,121 Deferred income tax benefit (10,419)

(155) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 13,707

12,333 Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,366

— Stock-based compensation expense 85,905

86,178 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration 42,092

23,601 Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 7,013

31,420 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 35,707

40,736 Gain on mark-to-market of equity investments (46,720)

(6,757) Other, net (12,249)

(4,077) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:





Increase in accounts receivable (1,014,739)

(1,009,472) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (479,434)

(297,379) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 916,619

1,536,196 Decrease in deferred revenue (150,487)

(435,701) Net cash provided by operating activities 762,441

928,357 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Advances of notes receivable (129,532)

(58,307) Collections of notes receivable 9,550

16,473 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (45,439)

(73,335) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (304,882)

(205,987) Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired) 29,151

(38,770) Purchases of intangible assets (36,653)

(6,764) Other, net 13,841

6,962 Net cash used in investing activities (463,964)

(359,728) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 988,310

5,750 Payments on long-term debt (625,659)

(29,462) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 15,488

14,340 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (153,789)

(81,852) Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net (89,819)

(27,104) Payments for capped call transactions (75,500)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,343

35,698 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (9,001)

(46,953) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (13,690)

(45,164) Other, net 249

(472) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44,932

(175,219) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (421)

(325,011) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 342,988

68,399 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,612,374

4,887,792 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,955,362

$ 4,956,191

