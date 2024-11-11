Live Nation Entertainment Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"We wrapped up our most active summer concert season ever, our show pipeline has never been bigger, and brand sponsorships are accelerating. While operating income will be impacted by one-time accruals, we are pacing toward double-digit AOI growth this year. As we look toward an even bigger 2025, we have a larger lineup of stadium, arena and amphitheater shows for fans to enjoy. Momentum continues to build, as we expand the industry's infrastructure with music-focused venues to support artists and reach untapped fan demand across the globe." –Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: MOMENTUM CONTINUES AFTER BIGGEST SUMMER CONCERT SEASON

(versus prior year, reported FX)

Revenue of $7.7 billion

Operating income of $640 million

Adjusted operating income of $910 million

Highest ever concerts profitability with adjusted operating income of $474 million , up 39%, and margins of 7.2%, up more than two hundred basis points

, up 39%, and margins of 7.2%, up more than two hundred basis points Venue Nation fans spending more on-site: double-digit increases in on-site spending per fan at major festivals (over 100k fans) and up 9% at amphitheaters (same artist comparison) year-to-date

fans) and up 9% at amphitheaters (same artist comparison) year-to-date 144 million tickets sold for 2024 Live Nation concerts through October, up 3%

October transacted ticket sales for Ticketmaster up 15% on all ticket volume and up 23% for concert events, including Live Nation shows

Nearly all expected sponsorship commitments for the year booked, up double-digits

VIEW HOW OUR OPERATING RESULTS COMPARE TO PAST QUARTERS IN THE 3Q24 TRENDED RESULTS GRID:

https://investors.livenationentertainment.com/financial-information/financial-results

LEADING INDICATORS POINT TO MORE GROWTH IN 2025

(based on leading indicators through early November vs same period last year)

Growing concerts pipeline in large venues (stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters), up double-digits compared to this point in 2023; stadium pipeline up double-digits compared to this point in 2022

Over 20 million tickets already sold for Live Nation concerts in 2025, pacing up double-digits

Recent 2025 stadium onsales (including Coldplay, Rüfüs Du Sol and Shakira) delivering double-digit average growth in show grosses relative to past tours

and Shakira) delivering double-digit average growth in show grosses relative to past tours Sponsorship momentum continues with commitments pacing up double-digits

CONCERTS DELIVERS RECORD PROFITABILITY (Q3 VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR)

Revenue of $6.6 billion

AOI of $474 million , up 39%

, up 39% Record AOI margin of 7.2%, on track to deliver 2024 margins toward pre-pandemic levels

ARENA AND AMPHITHEATER SHOWS DRIVE FAN GROWTH (YTD THROUGH Q3 VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR)

Show count up 13% to approximately 40k , fueled by arenas and amphitheaters and double-digit growth in theater and club shows

, fueled by arenas and amphitheaters and double-digit growth in theater and club shows 112 million fans globally at Live Nation concerts, up 3% driven by double-digit growth in each arena and amphitheater attendance, more than offsetting a 30%+ decline in stadium attendance

Artists grossed 30% more per show on average when playing the same amphitheaters this year compared to 2022 / 2023, offsetting rising show costs

GLOBAL FAN DEMAND REMAINS ROBUST

Tickets sold globally in September and October up over 20% year-over-year, reflecting continued strong demand

PORTFOLIO EXPANSION DELIVERS ATTRACTIVE RETURNS (YTD THROUGH Q3 VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR)

Venue Nation expects to host approximately 60 million fans this year, up 8% vs 2023

Three major enhancements to our venue portfolio this year: Estadio GNP reopened this summer, with average net per fan spending up 20% compared to pre-renovation levels Northwell at Jones Beach amphitheater reopened after a successful renovation: season seat and box suite sales up 50%, food and beverage net per fan spending up double-digits, and VIP club sales up 50% Brooklyn Paramount opened earlier this year, and its VIP Club is generating 30% more revenue per show relative to VIP clubs at other top performing theaters in the U.S.

These venues, along with plans to add or refurbish an additional 14 venues through 2025, are expected to increase capacity by an incremental eight million fans

Elevating the fan experience: At Live Nation amphitheaters, average net per fan spending grew over $3 per fan, up 9%, for the same artists' shows in 2024 relative to 2022/2023 Globally, major festivals (over 100k fans) average net per fan spending up double-digits for repeating events

Fans continue to seek premium offerings: VIP ticket premium revenue at major festivals (over 100k fans) up more than 20% Revenue for amphitheater VIP clubs increased by 19%



RESULTS REFLECT STRONG ONGOING DEMAND AND IMPACT OF VENUE MIX

Revenue of $694 million

AOI of $236 million

Full-year AOI margin expected to be similar to last year

BUILDING BASE FOR CONTINUED GROWTH (YTD THROUGH Q3 VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR)

October transacted ticket sales up 15% on all ticket volume and up 23% for concert events, including Live Nation shows

24 million net new enterprise tickets signed, with two-thirds from international markets

238 million fee-bearing tickets sold, growing at an 8% CAGR since 2019, reflecting Ticketmaster's global platform and ability to serve high demand onsales and global clients

SPONSORSHIP GROWTH DRIVEN BY GLOBAL VENUE PLATFORM (Q3 VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR)

Revenue of $390 million , up 6%

, up 6% AOI of $275 million , up 10%

, up 10% Full-year AOI margin expected to be similar to last year

GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS POSITION SPONSORSHIP FOR ONGOING GROWTH (YTD THROUGH Q3 VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR)

AOI growth largely driven by on-site platforms, international markets, and ticket access deals

Number of strategic partners who generate more than $1 million per year increased by 20% and drove majority of the revenue growth

per year increased by 20% and drove majority of the revenue growth Expanded beauty and fashion portfolio at more global festivals, including brands such as American Apparel, Wrangler, Ulta Beauty, and American Eagle in Mexico

Capital Expenditures to Support Venue Expansion

2024 capital expenditures estimated to be $700 million , including the recent addition of an amphitheater project Three-quarters of total capex driven by Venue Nation: five venues account for approximately 45% of total venue spend Capital committed by third parties, and so reducing required cashflow, is now estimated to be $130 million , e.g., from sponsorship agreements, joint venture partners, and other sources

, including the recent addition of an amphitheater project

Focused on Maintaining Liquidity and Prudent Balance Sheet Management

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $680 million and free cash flow—adjusted of $1.3 billion

and free cash flow—adjusted of Full-year AOI to free cash flow—adjusted conversion expected to be consistent with historical levels

Q3 ended with $5.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including $1.6 billion in ticketing client cash, $2.6 billion of event-related deferred revenue, and $1.7 billion in free cash

in cash and cash equivalents, including in ticketing client cash, of event-related deferred revenue, and in free cash Revolver increased by $400 million to $1.7 billion for global venue development initiatives and general corporate purposes; recently drew on our revolver to repay $575 million of senior notes

Additional Financial Information

Year-to-date, foreign exchange impact to revenue, operating income and AOI has been approximately 1%. This is expected to accelerate in Q4, notably due to exposure from Latin America currencies, and could impact operating income by over 30% and AOI by mid-teens percentage for the quarter

currencies, and could impact operating income by over 30% and AOI by mid-teens percentage for the quarter 2024 share count not expected to change materially from 2023

Our reported non-cash income tax expense in certain periods in 2022 and 2023 were incorrect due to errors in the local statutory to consolidated tax provision calculations. We have made adjustments to correct these errors and the changes are not material to our 2022 and 2023 financial statements. This press release reflects the corrected results. A more detailed explanation, together with the restatements, can be found in Note 9 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024

The company will webcast a teleconference today, November 11, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Info" section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website. The link to the 3Q24 Trended Results Grid is provided above for convenience and such grid is not a part of, or incorporated into, this press release or any SEC filings that include this press release.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2024 and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2024

Reported

Q3 2023 As Revised1

Growth

Q3 2024

Currency

Impacts

Q3 2024

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $ 6,580.6

$ 6,971.8

(6 %)

$ 34.1

$ 6,614.7

(5 %) Ticketing 693.7

837.6

(17 %)

4.8

698.5

(17 %) Sponsorship & Advertising 390.3

366.8

6 %

9.6

399.9

9 % Other and Eliminations (13.5)

(21.6)

*

0.0

(13.5)

*

$ 7,651.1

$ 8,154.6

(6 %)

$ 48.5

$ 7,699.6

(6 %)























Consolidated Operating Income $ 639.5

$ 653.7

(2 %)

$ 4.2

$ 643.7

(2 %)























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ 474.1

$ 340.9

39 %

$ (3.7)

$ 470.4

38 % Ticketing 235.7

351.6

(33 %)

2.9

238.6

(32 %) Sponsorship & Advertising 275.3

250.3

10 %

7.1

282.4

13 % Other and Eliminations (7.1)

(6.9)

*

0.0

(7.1)

* Corporate (68.2)

(64.7)

(5) %

0.0

(68.2)

(5) %

$ 909.8

$ 871.2

4 %

$ 6.3

$ 916.1

5 %

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – NINE MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



9 Months

2024

Reported

9 Months

2023 As Revised1

Growth

9 Months

2024

Currency

Impacts

9 Months

2024

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $ 14,447.0

$ 13,886.3

4 %

$ 69.5

$ 14,516.5

5 % Ticketing 2,147.6

2,219.7

(3 %)

7.8

2,155.4

(3 %) Sponsorship & Advertising 913.9

839.8

9 %

7.1

921.0

10 % Other and Eliminations (34.5)

(38.2)

*

0.0

(34.5)

*

$ 17,474.0

$ 16,907.6

3 %

$ 84.4

$ 17,558.4

4 %























Consolidated Operating Income $ 1,064.0

$ 1,166.4

(9) %

$ 25.5

$ 1,089.5

(7) %























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ 742.9

$ 504.7

47 %

$ 12.1

$ 755.0

50 % Ticketing 812.4

904.0

(10 %)

5.3

817.7

(10 %) Sponsorship & Advertising 627.9

548.9

14 %

7.8

635.7

16 % Other and Eliminations (22.4)

(32.9)

*

0.0

(22.4)

* Corporate (172.2)

(160.5)

(7) %

0.0

(172.2)

(7 %)

$ 1,988.6

$ 1,764.2

13 %

$ 25.2

$ 2,013.8

14 %



* Percentages are not meaningful



(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue, consolidated operating income and AOI were restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 As Revised1

9 Months 2024 9 Months 2023 As Revised1

(in millions) Adjusted Operating Income (1) $ 909.8 $ 871.2

$ 1,988.6 $ 1,764.2 Acquisition expenses 94.6 40.9

95.1 79.1 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 17.0 16.9

62.2 58.5 Depreciation and amortization 137.0 130.7

407.3 382.4 Gain on sale of operating assets (4.0) (1.6)

(5.4) (8.1) Astroworld estimated loss contingencies — —

279.9 — Stock-based compensation expense 25.7 30.6

85.5 85.9 Operating income (1) $ 639.5 $ 653.7

$ 1,064.0 $ 1,166.4





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, AOI and operating income were restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (unaudited; $ in millions)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q3 2024

Q3 2023 As Revised (1) Net cash used in operating activities $ (720.9)

$ (884.4) Add: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 1,433.3

1,636.3 Free cash flow from earnings $ 712.4

$ 751.9 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (31.9)

(27.8) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (27.9)

(16.2) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 652.6

$ 707.9







Net cash used in investing activities $ (208.4)

$ (164.8)







Net cash used in financing activities $ (49.5)

$ (28.6)





(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, changes in operating assets and liabilities were restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) 9 Months 2024

9 Months 2023 As Revised1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 680.1

$ 754.6 Add: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 608.6

748.9 Add: Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies 279.9

— Free cash flow from earnings $ 1,568.6

$ 1,503.5 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (81.5)

(72.5) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (199.8)

(153.8) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 1,287.3

$ 1,277.2







Net cash used in investing activities $ (642.8)

$ (464.0)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (692.5)

$ 44.9





(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities and changes in operating assets and liabilities were restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions) September 30,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,489.9 Client cash (1,644.7) Deferred revenue — event-related (2,586.7) Accrued artist fees (321.2) Collections on behalf of others (124.0) Prepaid expenses — event-related 931.2 Free cash $ 1,744.5

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding more growth ahead, with momentum continuing to build; the impact of one-time accruals on operating income in 2024, and the company's pacing toward double-digit adjusted operating income growth for the year; the company's concerts pipeline and sponsorship commitments for 2025; anticipated delivery of Concerts 2024 adjusted operating income margin toward pre-pandemic levels; anticipated Venue Nation fans in 2024; the company's plans to add or refurbish 14 additional venues through 2025 and the expectation that this and 2024 enhancements to the company's venue portfolio will increase capacity by an incremental 8 million fans; expectations that Ticketmaster's full-year adjusted operating income margin will be similar to 2023; Ticketmaster's positioning for continued growth; the company's expectation that full-year adjusted operating income margin for Sponsorship & Advertising will be similar to 2023, with the business positioned for ongoing growth due to global partnerships; estimated 2024 capital expenditures, driven by Venue Nation, as well as the amount of capital committed by third parties; the company's expectation that full-year 2024 adjusted operating income to free cash flow—adjusted conversion will be consistent with historical levels; the company's expectation that the approximately 1% foreign exchange impact to revenue, operating income and adjusted operating income year-to-date will accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2024, notably due to exposure to Latin America currencies, which could impact operating income by over 30% and adjusted operating income by mid-teens percentage for the fourth quarter; and expectations for 2024 share count.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain acquisition expenses (including ongoing legal costs stemming from the Ticketmaster merger, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, and stock-based compensation expense. We also exclude from AOI the impact of estimated or realized liabilities for settlements or damages arising out of the Astroworld matter that exceed our estimated insurance recovery, due to the significant and non-recurring nature of the matter. Ongoing legal costs associated with defense of these claims, such as attorney fees, are not excluded from AOI. We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

AOI margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate by dividing AOI by revenue. We use AOI margin to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI margin assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI margin is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI margin as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI margin should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss) margin, and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI margin as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



September 30,

2024

December 31, 2023 As Revised1

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,489,919

$ 6,231,866 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $87,122 and $82,350, respectively 2,693,998

2,024,649 Prepaid expenses 1,446,397

1,147,581 Restricted cash 10,884

7,090 Other current assets 133,956

122,163 Total current assets 9,775,154

9,533,349 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,375,868

2,101,463 Operating lease assets 1,642,298

1,606,389 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,047,987

1,161,621 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 380,458

377,349 Goodwill 2,670,008

2,691,466 Long-term advances 577,229

623,154 Other long-term assets 1,278,068

934,849 Total assets $ 19,747,070

$ 19,029,640 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 2,081,034

$ 1,866,864 Accounts payable 294,765

267,493 Accrued expenses 3,454,183

3,030,812 Deferred revenue 3,034,514

3,398,028 Current portion of long-term debt, net 582,088

1,134,386 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 167,035

158,421 Other current liabilities 66,959

128,430 Total current liabilities 9,680,578

9,984,434 Long-term debt, net 5,672,804

5,459,026 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,766,897

1,686,091 Other long-term liabilities 673,141

488,159 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,023,907

859,930 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 2,310

2,298 Additional paid-in capital 2,214,938

2,367,918 Accumulated deficit (1,747,806)

(2,443,106) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (174,611)

27,450 Total Live Nation stockholders' equity 287,966

(52,305) Noncontrolling interests 641,777

604,305 Total equity 929,743

552,000 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,747,070

$ 19,029,640





(1) Prior period consolidated balance sheet was restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





As Revised1





As Revised1

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 7,651,087

$ 8,154,563

$ 17,474,032

$ 16,907,636 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses 5,780,188

6,297,883

12,839,737

12,589,606 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,005,418

974,150

2,913,199

2,533,066 Depreciation and amortization 137,001

130,653

407,324

382,352 Gain on disposal of operating assets (3,968)

(1,583)

(5,398)

(8,092) Corporate expenses 92,923

99,802

255,216

244,295 Operating income 639,525

653,658

1,063,954

1,166,409 Interest expense 87,961

86,215

248,622

257,425 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

18,366 Interest income (36,067)

(78,107)

(123,749)

(174,872) Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates 13,987

(5,382)

8,527

(15,047) Other expense (income), net (12,268)

19,251

(110,064)

24,235 Income before income taxes 585,912

631,681

1,040,618

1,056,302 Income tax expense 70,229

50,269

191,412

127,070 Net income 515,683

581,412

849,206

929,232 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 63,878

59,932

153,906

139,405 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 451,805

$ 521,480

$ 695,300

$ 789,827















Basic net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.72

$ 2.01

$ 2.21

$ 2.70 Diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.66

$ 1.93

$ 2.18

$ 2.66















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 230,374,307

228,787,263

229,923,989

228,497,712 Diluted 245,319,968

244,163,678

235,928,752

235,146,395































Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation:







Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 451,805

$ 521,480

$ 695,300

$ 789,827 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (54,536)

(60,882)

(186,970)

(172,436) Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic $ 397,269

$ 460,598

$ 508,330

$ 617,391 Convertible debt interest, net of tax 10,790

10,877

6,971

7,835 Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—diluted $ 408,059

$ 471,475

$ 515,301

$ 625,226





















(1) Prior period consolidated statement of operations was restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023





As Revised1

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 849,206

$ 929,232 Reconciling items:





Depreciation 221,841

193,654 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles and indefinite-lived intangibles impairment loss 185,483

188,698 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 62,237

58,518 Deferred income tax benefit (14,059)

(10,419) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 13,168

13,707 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

18,366 Stock-based compensation expense 85,450

85,905 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration (22,453)

42,092 Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 20,586

7,013 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable (1,101)

35,707 Gain on mark-to-market of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates (100,048)

(46,720) Other, net (11,618)

(12,249) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:





Increase in accounts receivable (565,093)

(1,030,453) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (341,941)

(479,434) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 586,960

903,597 Decrease in deferred revenue (288,566)

(142,593) Net cash provided by operating activities 680,052

754,621 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Advances of notes receivable (92,895)

(129,532) Collections of notes receivable 22,789

9,550 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (34,479)

(45,439) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (491,750)

(304,882) Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired) (49,456)

29,151 Purchases of intangible assets (8,390)

(36,653) Other, net 11,383

13,841 Net cash used in investing activities (642,798)

(463,964) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 2,038

988,310 Payments on long-term debt (384,567)

(625,659) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 3,000

15,488 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (199,834)

(153,789) Purchases of noncontrolling interests, net (69,935)

(89,819) Payments for capped call transactions —

(75,500) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19,342

8,343 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (40,873)

(9,001) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (21,581)

(13,690) Other, net (50)

249 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (692,460)

44,932 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,947)

(421) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (738,153)

335,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,238,956

5,620,194 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,500,803

$ 5,955,362





(1) Prior period consolidated statement of cash flow was restated as further discussed in Note 9 – Correction of Errors in Previously Reported Consolidated Financial Statements of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment