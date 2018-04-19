Live Nation Entertainment Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Teleconference

The teleconference will be available via live webcast. All interested parties should visit the "Events & Webcasts" section of the company's website at www.investors.livenationentertainment.com to register for the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be under the same link.

Additionally, management will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Boston. During the presentation, management may address the company's long-term strategic direction, financial performance, and outlook.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, as well as any accompanying written materials, will be available on the "Events & Webcasts" section of the company's website at www.investors.livenationentertainment.com along with a replay of the webcast following the event.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

