LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

"Strong fan demand drove another record quarter, as we continue to attract more fans to more shows globally. With these tailwinds, 2026 is off to a strong start with a double-digit increase in our large venue show pipeline and increased sell-through levels for these shows. At the same time, we're continuing to invest in new venues to grow the market, create jobs, and give artists even more ways to reach fans, positioning Live Nation on a clear path for double-digit operating income and AOI growth this year and compounding at this growth level over the next several years." –Michael Rapino, President and CEO

GLOBAL FAN DEMAND POWERS RECORD QUARTER WITH STRENGTH ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS
 (vs 3Q24)

  • Revenue of $8.5 billion, up 11%
  • Operating income of $793 million, up 24%
  • Adjusted operating income (AOI) of $1.03 billion, up 14%
  • Record stadium show count, up 60% globally
  • Fan spending onsite remains strong with continued growth across our amphitheaters up 8%, and major festivals (>100k fans) up 6%, year-to-date
  • Ticketing AOI gained significant momentum, up 21% driven by a 12% increase in fee-bearing gross transaction value (GTV)
  • Sponsorship AOI up 14%, fueled by the addition of several new strategic partnerships 
  • Record Q3 deferred revenue, reflecting robust consumer demand for upcoming 2025 and 2026 shows
    • Event-Related Deferred Revenue of $3.5 billion, up 37%
    • Ticketmaster Deferred Revenue of $231 million, up 30%

CLOSING OUT OUR STRONGEST YEAR YET (through October vs same period last year)

  • Ticket sales for Live Nation concerts in 2025 up 4% to 150 million fans, tracking towards approximately 160 million fans for the full year
    • October continued to show strong demand with ticket sales pacing ahead of last year, driving an acceleration in fan growth in Q4 across indoor venues (arenas, theaters, and clubs)
    • Growth continues to be led by our international markets, where fan count is on track to surpass the U.S. for the first time
  • Ticketmaster added 26.5 million net new client tickets, already ahead of full year 2024 net new tickets
  • Sponsorship on track to deliver double-digit growth, with commitments for the year largely booked

LEADING INDICATORS POINT TO CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2026 (through October vs same period last year)

  • Large venue show pipeline for 2026 up double-digits, with almost three-quarters of expected show count either committed or with an offer submitted
  • Ticket sales for Live Nation concerts in 2026 have reached 26 million, up double-digits overall and for each of stadiums, arenas, and festivals, reflecting broad-based demand
  • Average grosses for 2026 shows at large venues are up double-digits as sell-through levels are up for these shows
  • 2026 sponsorship commitments up double-digits, with approximately 65% booked

GLOBAL STADIUM ACTIVITY DRIVES RECORD CONCERTS RESULTS (vs 3Q24)

  • Revenue of $7.3 billion, up 11%
  • AOI of $514 million, up 8%
  • Margin of 7.1%, consistent with last year, with high growth in fans at third-party venues
  • Hosted over 51 million fans, led by stadiums where fan count was up double-digits in all major markets
  • Fan growth across our international markets led by Europe and Mexico both up double-digits

DELIVERING ANOTHER RECORD YEAR

  • Fan growth expected to accelerate in 4Q driven by increased arena, theater and club activity, tracking to approximately 160 million fans for the full year
  • Margins expected to be consistent with last year, with high growth in fans at third-party venues
  • On track to deliver double-digit AOI growth for the full year

VENUE NATION CONTINUES TO ENHANCE HOSPITALITY OFFERINGS (through October vs same period last year)

  • Continued growth in onsite spending at amphitheaters driven by fan segmentation and product innovation
    • Fan spending up 8%, with an 8% increase in average order size
    • Broader ready-to-drink options drove a $2 per fan increase in category spending
    • Non-alcoholic beverages spending rose by 20% per fan
  • Fan spending up 6% across our major global festivals, driven by higher spending on concessions and premium experiences

VENUE INVESTMENTS CONTINUE TO YIELD 20%+ IRRs (through October vs same period last year)

  • Refurbished venues delivering strong results compared to pre-renovation levels:
    • Onsite spend per fan at Jones Beach grew by more than $5, up 35%
    • Onsite spend per fan at Estadio GNP tripled from higher spending on food, beverage, and premium experiences 
  • Large venues (>3k in capacity and above) opening in 2025 and through the end of 2026 are expected to add approximately five million fans in annual capacity, with over half in international markets
    • These include recently opened U.S. amphitheaters, Rogers Stadium, and Vive Claro, which are expected to contribute 1.5 million fans this year
    • Coca-Cola and Allianz amphitheaters are already delivering strong returns with food and beverage per fan spending up double-digits compared to the existing portfolio, and with premium seat inventory sold out under multi-year commitments

CONCERTS DEMAND FUELS RECORD 3Q FOR TICKETMASTER (vs 3Q24)

  • Revenue of $798 million, up 15%
  • AOI of $286 million, up 21%
  • Margin of 36%
  • 89 million fee-bearing tickets, up 4%
  • Fee-bearing GTV up 12%, driven by continued demand and market pricing for the best seats

CONTINUED TAILWINDS FROM INTERNATIONAL MARKETS (through October vs same period last year)

  • Total fee-bearing GTV up 7%, fueled by international markets up 16%
    • Primary fee-bearing GTV grew 8%, led by growth at Live Nation concerts where GTV increased 16%
    • Secondary GTV declined 1%, with lower activity in sports
  • Enterprise client wins total 26.5 million net new tickets, with 70% coming from international markets
  • Ticketmaster Deferred Revenue grew 30% to $231 million, with international markets accounting for 75% of this growth
  • Full year margins expected to be similar to last year

GLOBAL SCALE DRIVES RECORD SPONSORSHIP RESULTS (vs 3Q24)

  • Revenue of $443 million, up 13%
  • AOI of $313 million, up 14%
  • Margin of 71%

CONTINUING TO CONNECT BRANDS WITH OUR GLOBAL FAN BASE (through October vs same period last year)

  • Number of strategic partners increased 14%, driven by our venue portfolio and ticket access deals
  • Added several major new agreements including: 
    • Leading consumer brands Hollister, Kraft Heinz, and Patrón
    • A new multi-year deal with Trip.com across our Asian markets
    • An expansion of our partnership with Mastercard to additional markets including Hong Kong, Middle East, and South Africa
  • Venue portfolio continues to drive sponsorship growth, including a multi-year naming rights agreement for our Toronto Amphitheater with RBC, the Royal Bank of Canada
  • Full year margins expected to be similar to last year
  • AOI growth expected to accelerate in Q4, delivering another year of double-digit AOI growth

DRIVING LONG TERM GROWTH THROUGH VENUE INVESTMENTS

  • On track to grow operating cash flow and free cash flow-adjusted by double-digits for the full year
  • Year-to-date capital expenditures totaled approximately $680 million, on track for full year spend of approximately $1 billion
    • $750 million of total capex is focused on venue expansion and enhancement projects; cash needs for this capex expected to be reduced by approximately $200 million from funding by joint-venture partners, sponsorship agreements and other sources
    • Maintenance capex spend remains consistent with historical levels

RECENT REFINANCING ACTIVITY STRENGTHENS BALANCE SHEET

  • Refinanced $1.9 billion of debt and increased liquidity by $1.5 billion, providing financial flexibility to pursue venue expansion efforts
  • Annual interest expense is expected to be approximately $350 million per annum with a weighted average cost of debt of 4.2%, down 30 basis points due to our refinancing
  • Pro-forma total leverage remains 3.5x, in line with historical levels, with free cash of approximately $2.3 billion

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DETAILS

  • Accretion expense, primarily related to OCESA, is expected to be approximately $40 million in Q4
  • Additional full year information:
    • Non-controlling interest expense as a percentage of AOI is expected to be in line with last year
    • Tax expense expected to be 15-20% of AOI, with cash taxes estimated at approximately 80% of tax expense due to historical net operating losses and initial impacts from the One Big Beautiful Bill
    • Depreciation and amortization expected to increase by approximately $100 million compared to last year
    • 2025 share count not expected to change materially from 2024

Notice Regarding Financial Statements
The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

(unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2025
Reported


Q3 2024

Reported


Change


Q3 2025
Currency
Impacts


Q3 2025 at
Constant
Currency


Change at
Constant
Currency

Revenue












Concerts

$       7,282.5


$        6,580.6


11 %


$     (124.5)


$       7,158.0


9 %

Ticketing

797.6


693.7


15 %


(7.7)


789.9


14 %

Sponsorship & Advertising     

442.7


390.3


13 %


(8.1)


434.6


11 %

Other and Eliminations

(23.7)


(13.5)


*


0.0


(23.7)


*


$       8,499.1


$        7,651.1


11 %


$     (140.3)


$       8,358.8


9 %













Consolidated Operating

Income

$          792.5


$           639.5


24 %


$      (12.8)


$          779.7


22 %













Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)











Concerts

$          514.2


$           474.1


8 %


$        (6.5)


$          507.7


7 %

Ticketing

285.9


235.7


21 %


(3.7)


282.2


20 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

313.1


275.3


14 %


(6.6)


306.5


11 %

Other and Eliminations

(6.2)


(7.1)


*


0.1


(6.1)


*

Corporate

(74.0)


(68.2)


(9) %


0.0


(74.0)


(9) %


$       1,033.0


$           909.8


14 %


$      (16.7)


$       1,016.3


12 %


* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – NINE MONTHS

(unaudited; $ in millions)



9 Months
2025
Reported


9 Months
2024

Reported


Change


9 Months
2025

Currency
Impacts


9 Months
2025
Constant
Currency


Change at
Constant
Currency

Revenue












Concerts

$     15,712.9


$      14,447.0


9 %


$     (106.8)


$     15,606.1


8 %

Ticketing

2,234.9


2,147.6


4 %


15.0


2,249.9


5 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

999.3


913.9


9 %


10.7


1,010.0


11 %

Other and Eliminations

(59.2)


(34.5)


*


(0.1)


(59.3)


*


$     18,887.9


$      17,474.0


8 %


$      (81.2)


$     18,806.7


8 %













Consolidated Operating Income

$       1,393.9


$        1,064.0


31 %


$        (2.3)


$       1,391.6


31 %













Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)











Concerts

$          879.4


$           742.9


18 %


$      (16.0)


$          863.4


16 %

Ticketing

829.1


812.4


2 %


12.0


841.1


4 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

676.6


627.9


8 %


3.5


680.1


8 %

Other and Eliminations

(18.8)


(22.4)


*


0.0


(18.8)


*

Corporate

(193.9)


(172.2)


(13) %


0.0


(193.9)


(13) %


$       2,172.4


$        1,988.6


9 %


$        (0.5)


$       2,171.9


9 %


* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

(unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2025

Q3 2024


9 Months 2025

9 Months 2024

Operating Income

$                 792.5

$                 639.5


$             1,393.9

$              1,064.0

Acquisition expenses

33.1

94.6


141.8

95.1

Amortization of non-recoupable
ticketing contract advances

16.5

17.0


62.0

62.2

Depreciation and amortization

165.6

137.0


474.1

407.3

Gain on sale of operating assets

(14.9)

(4.0)


(17.9)

(5.4)

Astroworld estimated loss contingencies

(0.6)


(8.4)

279.9

Stock-based compensation expense

40.8

25.7


126.9

85.5

Adjusted Operating Income

$              1,033.0

$                 909.8


$             2,172.4

$              1,988.6

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures

(unaudited; $ in millions)


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow  Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions)

Q3 2025


Q3 2024

Net cash used in operating activities

$                 (95.7)


$                (720.9)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

808.3


1,443.8

Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies     

(0.6)


Free cash flow from earnings

$                 712.0


$                 722.9

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(30.7)


(31.9)

          Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(32.0)


(27.9)

Free cash flow — adjusted

$                 649.3


$                 663.1





Net cash used in investing activities

$                (340.4)


$                (208.4)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$                 175.7


$                 (49.5)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





($ in millions)

9 Months 2025


9 Months 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$              1,449.0


$                 680.1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

139.5


608.6

Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies     

(8.4)


279.9

Free cash flow from earnings

$              1,580.1


$              1,568.6

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(79.8)


(81.5)

          Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(196.8)


(199.8)

Free cash flow — adjusted

$              1,303.5


$              1,287.3





Net cash used in investing activities

$                (832.8)


$                (642.8)





Net cash used in financing activities

$                (322.8)


$                (692.5)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents


($ in millions)

September 30,
2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$                       6,750.5

Short-term investments

67.6

Client cash

(2,058.9)

Deferred revenue — event-related

(3,545.5)

Accrued artist fees

(441.4)

Collections on behalf of others

(153.4)

Prepaid expenses — event-related     

891.5

Free cash

$                       1,510.4

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024


(in thousands)

ASSETS




Current assets




    Cash and cash equivalents

$               6,750,548


$               6,095,424

    Accounts receivable, less allowance of $75,975 and $72,663, respectively     

2,606,747


1,747,316

    Prepaid expenses

1,525,485


1,247,184

    Restricted cash

12,539


10,685

    Other current assets

412,502


189,528

Total current assets

11,307,821


9,290,137

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,121,609


2,441,872

Operating lease assets

1,757,740


1,618,033

Intangible assets




    Definite-lived intangible assets, net

1,064,105


985,812

    Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net

369,012


380,558

Goodwill

2,841,716


2,620,911

Long-term advances

600,365


520,482

Other long-term assets

1,825,451


1,780,966

Total assets

$             22,887,819


$             19,638,771

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities




    Accounts payable, client accounts

$               2,418,554


$               1,859,678

    Accounts payable

355,427


242,978

    Accrued expenses

3,803,822


3,057,334

    Deferred revenue

4,064,154


3,721,092

    Current portion of long-term debt, net

1,250,813


260,901

    Current portion of operating lease liabilities

160,458


153,406

    Other current liabilities

222,345


62,890

Total current liabilities

12,275,573


9,358,279

Long-term debt, net

6,106,712


6,177,168

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,870,718


1,680,266

Other long-term liabilities

653,289


477,763

Commitments and contingent liabilities




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

852,702


1,126,302

Stockholders' equity




Common stock

2,326


2,313

    Additional paid-in capital

1,524,648


2,059,746

    Accumulated deficit

(839,878)


(1,546,819)

    Cost of shares held in treasury

(6,865)


(6,865)

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(158,891)


(335,112)

Total Live Nation stockholders' equity

521,340


173,263

Noncontrolling interests

607,485


645,730

Total equity

1,128,825


818,993

Total liabilities and equity

$             22,887,819


$             19,638,771

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(in thousands except share and per share data)

Revenue

$       8,499,143


$       7,651,087


$     18,887,901


$     17,474,032

Operating expenses:








Direct operating expenses

6,437,700


5,780,188


13,903,393


12,839,737

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,008,038


1,005,418


2,790,304


2,913,199

Depreciation and amortization

165,600


137,001


474,080


407,324

Gain on disposal of operating assets

(14,851)


(3,968)


(17,909)


(5,398)

Corporate expenses

110,205


92,923


344,160


255,216

Operating income

792,451


639,525


1,393,873


1,063,954

Interest expense

80,291


87,961


232,682


248,622

Interest income

(36,659)


(36,067)


(108,613)


(123,749)

Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates

5,209


13,987


462


8,527

Other expense (income), net

13,792


(12,268)


53,125


(110,064)

Income before income taxes

729,818


585,912


1,216,217


1,040,618

Income tax expense

251,840


70,229


389,196


191,412

Net income

477,978


515,683


827,021


849,206

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

46,520


63,878


128,949


153,906

Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live
Nation

$           431,458


$           451,805


$           698,072


$           695,300









Basic net income per common share available to common     
stockholders of Live Nation

$                 0.74


$                 1.72


$                 0.83


$                 2.21

Diluted net income per common share available to
common stockholders of Live Nation

$                 0.73


$                 1.66


$                 0.82


$                 2.18









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

232,043,356


230,374,307


231,706,216


229,923,989

Diluted

234,752,332


245,319,968


234,725,805


235,928,752

















Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation:





Net income attributable to common stockholders of
Live Nation

$           431,458


$           451,805


$           698,072


$           695,300

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(259,850)


(54,536)


(505,745)


(186,970)

Net income available to common stockholders of Live
Nation—basic

$           171,608


$           397,269


$           192,327


$           508,330

Convertible debt interest, net of tax


10,790



6,971

Net income available to common stockholders of Live
Nation—diluted

$           171,608


$           408,059


$           192,327


$           515,301









LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


(in thousands)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$                     827,021


$                     849,206

Reconciling items:




Depreciation

281,122


221,841

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

192,958


185,483

Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances

61,971


62,237

Deferred income taxes

69,419


(14,059)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

13,392


13,168

Stock-based compensation expense

126,912


85,450

Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration

17,012


(22,453)

Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions

16,525


20,586

Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable

19,385


(1,101)

Gain on mark-to-market of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and crypto assets     

(10,341)


(100,048)

Gain on sale of operating and fixed assets

(19,390)


(3,064)

Other, net

(7,424)


(8,554)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:




Increase in accounts receivable

(753,810)


(565,093)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets

(401,117)


(341,941)

Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,019,909


586,960

Decrease in deferred revenue

(4,498)


(288,566)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,449,046


680,052





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Advances of notes receivable

(58,543)


(92,895)

Collections of notes receivable

21,600


22,789

Disposal of operating assets, net of cash sold

25,232


4,829

Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates

(29,225)


(34,479)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(709,797)


(491,750)

Cash paid for acquisition of right-of-use assets

(20,800)


Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(68,334)


(49,456)

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

20,040


Other, net

(12,940)


(1,836)

Net cash used in investing activities

(832,767)


(642,798)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds from debt, net of debt issuance costs

948,154


2,038

Payments on debt including extinguishment costs

(110,526)


(384,567)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

14,002


3,000

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(196,799)


(199,834)

Purchases of noncontrolling interests, net

(851,183)


(69,935)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,054


19,342

Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

(119,666)


(40,873)

Payments for deferred and contingent consideration

(10,984)


(21,581)

Other, net

(832)


(50)

Net cash used in financing activities

(322,780)


(692,460)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

363,479


(82,947)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

656,978


(738,153)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,106,109


6,238,956

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                  6,763,087


$                  5,500,803

