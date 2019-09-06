Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.



SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenationentertainment.com

