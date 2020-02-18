Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President, will participate in a question and answer session at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

