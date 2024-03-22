LIVE NATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - LYV

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV).

In August of 2023, a securities class action lawsuit was filed against the Company and certain of its executives alleging that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, that the Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (ii) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Live Nation's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Live Nation shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lyv/ to learn more.

