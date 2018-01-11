Live Nation Partners With Leading U.S. Promoter Frank Productions

Frank Productions will continue to operate its network of concert promotion companies and venues, and will join forces with Live Nation on tours and other promotion opportunities. Live Nation expects that all Frank Productions employees, including its leadership team, will remain in place as part of this joint venture.

"Frank Productions has been around for over 50 years because we have continuously found new, innovative ways to help artists grow their careers the way they choose, which is a vision we share with Live Nation and should make for a very seamless partnership," said Larry and Fred Frank, brothers and co-owners of Frank Productions, Inc. "Our relentless entrepreneurial spirit has helped grow Frank Productions from an independent family operation into a full-service concert promotion company based in the heart of Madison, Wisconsin with over 70 employees and key affiliates like Frank Productions Concerts here in Madison, NS2 in Nashville, CMoore Live in Boise, and now Live Nation across the globe."

"This partnership made sense for Live Nation on every level, as we're excited to welcome Larry, Fred and all of Frank Productions to the team," said Bob Roux, Co-President, Live Nation, US Concerts. "They bring valuable industry expertise, solid market representation, and most importantly, an artist-centric approach that will benefit both performers and music fans."

Originally founded in 1964, Frank Productions has provided world-class concert promotion services in key cities and music markets across the United States, with a focus on helping artists build their careers and connect with fans. For over 50 years, Frank Productions continued to innovate along with the growing live music industry. In 2017 alone, Frank Productions acquired the High Noon Saloon (Madison, WI); merged with Majestic Live, which operates the Majestic Theatre (Madison, WI) as well as The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall (Columbia, MO); and broke ground on The Sylvee, a new, 2,500 capacity concert hall (Madison, WI) expected to open later this year.

Under the new partnership, Live Nation has asked Frank Productions to take over operations at the Orpheum Theater (Madison, WI) effective immediately.

