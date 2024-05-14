Live Nation's All-In Pricing Policy Delivers Increased Ticketing Transparency for Fans and More Sales for Artists in its First Six Months

Nearly 9,000 Shows Display Total Ticket Costs at Checkout as Policy Ramps up across 33 States plus Washington D.C.

LOS ANGELES , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment's all-in pricing policy, which shows a ticket buyer the total price and fees associated with their transaction, has yielded an 8% increase in completed sales in the first six months the program rolled out across all Live Nation venues and festivals in the U.S. The industry-leading initiative has proven beneficial for both fans and artists, delivering greater transparency for fans while increasing sales for artists and fewer abandoned carts at checkout.

The encouraging data comes at a critical time as policymakers in the House prepare to vote on the TICKET Act, which aims to ensure transparent pricing for consumers among other ticket reforms. Live Nation's move to all-in pricing has seen broad success, with nearly 9,000 shows displaying all-in pricing as the program begins to scale. This benefits fans in the 33 states plus Washington, D.C., where Live Nation operates venues.

"Showing the total cost to walk in the door upfront is better for fans and artists. We're proud to have led the industry in adapting this commonsense policy, and we encourage Congress to enact a nationwide law so every ticket buyer benefits from this transparency, no matter where they are buying their tickets," said Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

In addition to advocating for a nationwide all-in pricing mandate, Live Nation has actively supported the passage of all-in pricing laws in state legislatures across the country including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Tennessee. However, many resale platforms are still not compliant with these state-led transparency standards. The company advises consumers to be on the lookout for illegal drip pricing on other ticketing platforms and to report such cases to their state Attorney General's office. Live Nation also supports other ticketing reforms that benefit consumers including banning speculative ticketing, allowing artists to cap resale markups, enhancing legislation against buying tickets with bots, and more.

