LIVE NATION'S ANNUAL CONCERT WEEK IS HERE - GET $25 TICKETS TO MORE THAN 3,700 CONCERTS
Apr 28, 2022, 13:01 ET
Exclusively Available For One Week Only
Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today's biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.
TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.
PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 p.m. ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.
Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:
|
070 Shake
|
Franz Ferdinand
|
Omar Apollo
|
24KGoldn
|
Freddie Gibbs
|
OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
|
311
|
Gabriel Iglesias
|
Our Lady Peace
|
5 Seconds of Summer
|
Garbage
|
Parker McCollum
|
Aerosmith
|
George Lopez
|
Patton Oswalt
|
AFI
|
Gera MX
|
Pet Shop Boys
|
AJR
|
Gloria Trevi
|
Pitbull
|
Alanis Morissette
|
Goo Goo Dolls
|
Porter Robinson
|
Alejandra Guzman
|
Greensky Bluegrass
|
Primus
|
Alejandro Fernandez
|
GRiZ
|
Puddle of Mudd
|
Alice Cooper
|
H.E.R.
|
Purity Ring
|
Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush
|
HAIM
|
Randy Rainbow
|
Alicia Keys
|
Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless
|
Ray LaMontagne
|
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
|
Halsey
|
Rebelution
|
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
|
Hank Williams Jr.
|
Rels B
|
Anthrax
|
Hombres G
|
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
|
As I Lay Dying
|
Iliza Shlesinger
|
Rex Orange County
|
Asking Alexandria
|
Illenium
|
Rise Against
|
Atmosphere with Iration
|
Imagine Dragons
|
Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
|
Backstreet Boys
|
Incubus
|
Rod Stewart
|
BANKS
|
Indigo Girls
|
Roxy Music
|
Barenaked Ladies
|
Interpol & Spoon
|
RÜFÜS DU SOL
|
Bastille
|
Iration
|
RuPaul's Drag Race
|
Ben Platt
|
Jack Johnson
|
Russ
|
Ben Rector
|
Jack White
|
Sam Hunt
|
Benny the Butcher
|
James Taylor
|
Sammy Hagar
|
Bert Kreischer
|
Jason Aldean
|
Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire
|
Biffy Clyro
|
Jason Isbell
|
Sebastián Yatra
|
Big K.R.I.T.
|
Jim Gaffigan
|
Shania Twain
|
Big Time Rush
|
Jimmy Buffett
|
Shawn Mendes
|
Bill Burr
|
John Legend
|
Sheryl Crow
|
Bill Maher
|
John Mulaney
|
Shinedown
|
Bleachers
|
Jon Pardi
|
Sigur Rós
|
Bon Iver
|
Jonas Brothers
|
Simple Plan
|
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
|
Josh Groban
|
Slipknot
|
Bonnie Raitt
|
Judah & the Lion
|
Spoon
|
Boyz II Men
|
jxdn
|
Static-X
|
Brad Paisley
|
Kane Brown
|
Steely Dan
|
Brandi Carlile
|
Kany Garcia
|
Sting
|
Brian Regan
|
Keith Urban
|
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
|
Brooks & Dunn
|
Kenny Chesney
|
Summer Walker
|
Caifanes
|
Kevin Hart
|
Switchfoot
|
Celeste Barber
|
Kid Rock
|
Sylvan Esso
|
Camilo Septimo
|
King Princess
|
T-Pain
|
CHEER Live
|
Kip Moore
|
Tai Verdes
|
Chelsea Handler
|
KISS
|
Tash Sultana
|
Chet Faker
|
Koffee
|
Tears For Fears
|
Chicago and Brian Wilson
|
Korn & Evanescence
|
TECH N9NE
|
Chris Rock
|
Kountry Wayne
|
Tedeschi Trucks Band
|
Chris Young
|
Kraftwerk
|
Tenacious D
|
Clannad
|
Lady A
|
Tesla
|
Coheed and Cambria
|
LANY
|
The Airborne Toxic Event
|
COIN
|
Lauv
|
The Avett Brothers
|
Collective Soul
|
Lee Brice
|
The Beach Boys
|
Courtney Barnett
|
Leon Bridges
|
The Black Crowes
|
Daniel Tosh
|
Lewis Black
|
The Black Keys
|
Darius Rucker
|
Lord Huron
|
The Chainsmokers
|
Dashboard Confessional
|
Los Angeles Azules
|
The Chicks
|
Dave Chappelle
|
Luke Bryan
|
The Doobie Brothers
|
David Gray
|
Lynyrd Skynyrd
|
The Head and The Heart
|
Death Cab for Cutie
|
Mac DeMarco
|
The Killers
|
Debbie Gibson
|
Machine Gun Kelly
|
The Marcus King Band
|
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
|
Maren Morris
|
The Offspring
|
Deftones
|
Margaret Cho
|
The Who
|
Denzel Curry
|
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
|
Third Eye Blind
|
Derek Hough
|
Megadeth
|
Thomas Rhett
|
Devo
|
Metric
|
Tim McGraw
|
Dierks Bentley
|
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
|
Tina Fey
|
Disturbed
|
Morrissey
|
Train
|
Duran Duran
|
Mother Mother
|
UB40
|
EarthGang
|
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|
Vance Joy
|
Elvis Costello
|
Nelly
|
Wanda Sykes
|
Enanitos Verdes
|
New Found Glory
|
Willie Nelson
|
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
|
New Kids On The Block
|
Wiz Khalifa & Logic
|
Eric Church
|
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live
|
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
|
Fitz and the Tantrums
|
Nikki Glaser
|
Yola
|
Florence + The Machine
|
Norah Jones
|
Yungblud
|
Foreigner
|
O.A.R.
|
Zac Brown Band
|
Francisca Valenzuela
|
ODESZA
|
ZZ Top
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
