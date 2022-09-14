Live Rangerously with Fall Party Menu from eMeals & Voodoo Ranger

Nine Web-Shoppable Recipes Paired with Voodoo Ranger IPAs Brew Up Buzzworthy Celebrations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up, party hosts and hostesses! In honor of the seasonal switch from summer cookouts to fall entertaining, meal inspiration leader eMeals and #1 IPA craft beer maker Voodoo Ranger are bringing you nine Rangerous Party Recipes that will wow your guests without tying you to the kitchen 24/7, along with Voodoo Ranger pairings that will blow any IPA lover away.

Available free on the Rangerous Party Recipes landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the plan includes your choice of three appetizers, three main dishes and three desserts – each bursting with "rangerous" flavor and serving six to eight hungry partygoers – plus four Voodoo Ranger beers and optional one-click online grocery shopping for no-hassle delivery or pickup. Jonesing for your next party? Ready, set, go!

From Imperial Pepper Poppers to Rangerous Chili: On the appetizer front, the menu choices include Imperial Pepper Poppers (crumbled chorizo, cream cheese, and queso fresco cheese stuffed in a jalapeño half and wrapped in bacon), Sticky Maple-Pepper Wings and Taco Stuffed Potato Skins. Entrée options are 3-Pepper Rangerous Chili (made with cubed chuck roast and bell, jalapeño and poblano peppers), Pineapple Island Pizza (topped with smoked sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, pineapple and three cheeses) and Hatch Chile Smash Burger (two patties smothered in a mild hatch chile sauce and crumbled tortilla chips). And for dessert, there's Smoky Bacon Caramel Corn, Voodoo Ranger Trail Mix, Browned Butter Butterfinger Cookies or all three. Go big or go home, right?

Powerhouse pairings: Every recipe on the menu includes a recommended Voodoo Ranger pairing designed to complement that particular dish. Whether it's Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA (a fruit-forward, highly drinkable 9.5% ABV Hazy Imperial IPA that is the newest member of the lineup) or Voodoo Ranger Original IPA, Imperial IPA or Juicy Haze, you'll get a beer that will keep the party buzzing – in every sense of the word.

Streamlined grocery shopping: Once you've selected the recipes you want to make, eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. (No need to waste time writing a grocery list or populating an online grocery cart yourself.) Just click to add the paired Voodoo Ranger beers when they show up as an option on the list, and you're good to go.

Post-party dinnertime: Why stop eMeal-ing when the party's over? For as little as $5/month, eMeals subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus new Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections menus that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Voodoo Ranger IPA

Voodoo Ranger, made by New Belgium Brewing, is the fastest growing and #1 IPA brand in craft beer. Initially launched as three beers in 2017, Voodoo Ranger has released nearly 20 beers in the past few years including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent releases like Xperimental IPA, 1985 IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA. To view Voodoo-inspired iconic art, design, and exclusive merch, visit vootique.com, or follow @voodooranger on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the Voodoo Ranger portfolio, visit newbelgium.com.

