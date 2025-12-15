"Live-streamed Store Tours" injects fresh momentum into the final stage of the 2025 Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors Competition

YIWU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. As December reaches its midpoint, the results of the 2025 Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors Competition are soon to be announced. Which ten outstanding businesses will rise above thousands of competitors across Yiwu to become the year's leaders in sales, reputation, and brand influence? Which industry heavyweights will distinguish themselves as frontrunners within their respective sectors? With the competition entering its final phase, a number of Yiwugo's strongest contenders have already come into focus, including several "dark horses".

Wang Yanqing has led Yiwu Jiayan Cosmetics Co., Ltd. for more than a decade, gaining deep expertise across the entire industry chain—from raw-material formulation for perfumes and nail polish to product design and marketing. This extensive experience has enabled him to precisely anticipate consumer preferences in markets across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America. In 2020, Jiayan Cosmetics' Yiwugo storefront attracted a new customer from South America, who noted that they had evaluated numerous merchants on the platform before ultimately choosing the company and placing an inaugural order totaling an entire shipping container of goods.

Jiayan Cosmetics' strong customization capabilities, short response times, and strict alignment with local fragrance preferences have earned the company deep trust among overseas buyers. Over the following three years, the South American customer's annual order volume increased by more than 40%, establishing them as one of Jiayan Cosmetics' key agents in the region. By combining sharp insights into niche overseas markets with an agile supply chain, Wang has constantly refined the company's product portfolio, driving five consecutive years of steady growth on Yiwugo. By 2025, the South American customer's annual orders volume had surpassed 10 million, and Jiayan Cosmetics—powered by exponential growth in cross-border demand—secured a leading position on the Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors list, setting a new benchmark for China's cosmetics export industry.

Wang noted that the company is working to build Jiayan into a highly competitive global brand. Jiayan Cosmetics already holds multiple international quality and safety certifications, and it sells well in mid- to high-end markets such as Japan and France. Moving forward, the company will expand its product categories starting with pet fragrances, elevate its brand identity, and leverage platforms like Yiwugo to reach an even wider global audience.

While Jiayan Cosmetics may not rank among China's largest enterprises, real strength in today's rapidly evolving global marketplace lies not in scale, but in the ability to continually innovate, upgrade products, shape industry trends, and define market aesthetics. It is unwavering quality and service that ultimately lead the market. Another prime example is Wawabao Toys Firm, a company that has led its industry for more than three decades.

Jin Aifen has worked in the plush toy industry for over 30 years, and her daughter has now joined the business, bringing youthful energy and fresh perspectives to Wawabao's day-to-day operations. The company rolls out numerous new products every month. Just last month, it completed the delivery of its 2026 Valentine's Day–themed plush dolls, and it is currently developing and producing new items inspired by the FIFA World Cup and relevant themes.

Jin noted that the past two years had witnessed a remarkable surge in customers from South America, with nearly every buyer registering a 30%-40% increase in orders—underscoring the tremendous effort invested by Wawabao Toys Firm. She added that while long-pile and rabbit-fur fabrics once dominated the plush toy industry, the company has since undertaken a comprehensive upgrade to premium plush and faux mink materials. Craftsmanship details, including embroidery and bow ties, have also been refined across the board, resulting in markedly higher customer satisfaction.

Take the case of a new customer in the South American market. Two years ago, their first order placed through Yiwugo was valued at roughly RMB 100,000; this year, each individual purchase has exceeded RMB 1 million. The customer remarked that whether their orders totaled RMB 100,000 in the past or more than RMB 1 million today, Wawabao has consistently provided prompt responses and attentive follow-up—an impressive demonstration of the company's service consciousness and professional integrity. Wawabao has also cultivated a group of high-quality customers who have experienced rapid growth over the past two years. For the company, 2025 is poised to be a year of abundance, and expectations remain high for its performance in this year's Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors Competition.

To further help vendors attract online traffic and acquire customers, Yiwugo launched a new feature called "Live-streamed Store Tours" in October.

As part of its effort to open new paths for online marketing, the feature deploys professional hosts to conduct real-time broadcasts from brick-and-mortar shops inside the Yiwu International Trade City. By pairing the extensive product offerings of physical storefronts with the immediacy of live-streaming, the initiative creates a brand-new channel for branding and sales.

During each session, streamers guide viewers through the market from a first-person perspective, visiting showrooms of original manufacturers and reputable suppliers. They provide real-time commentary on trending products—highlighting their design, functions, materials, and pricing advantages—while interacting directly with merchants and responding to audience inquiries. This format not only brings to life the diversity and cost-competitiveness of Yiwu's vast product landscape, but also transcends geographic boundaries, enabling global buyers to gain an inside view of Districts 1-5 of the International Trade City, as well as the newly launched District 6, the Global Digital Trade Center. It empowers domestic and overseas customers to browse offerings, evaluate products, and engage in business negotiations—all without ever leaving home.

This initiative represents a key milestone in Yiwugo's digital transformation and its commitment to empowering the physical marketplace. Many participating merchants report that the "Live-Streamed Store Tours" have generated highly targeted customer inquiries, greatly increasing store visibility and credibility. This feature has proven especially effective in attracting online wholesale buyers and cross-border e-commerce sellers.

Time is the truest measure of value. Since its launch 13 years ago, Yiwugo has continually explored new paths for online-offline integration. Its "Live-Streamed Store Tours" marks a breakthrough in B2B e-commerce, seamlessly combining the strengths of physical wholesale markets with the traffic-driven power of live streaming. This "Yiwu model" offers a blueprint for specialized markets nationwide seeking integrated O2O development. As this model continues to gain traction, it will bring renewed vitality to global small-commodity trade. We eagerly await the new stars who will shine on the 2025 Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors list.

