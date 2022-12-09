Live streaming market size to increase by USD 29,057.07 million: 49% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Live Streaming Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% and register an incremental growth of USD 29,057.07 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report .

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Live Streaming Market 2023-2027

By region, the global live-streaming market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. With increased expenditures in establishing strong communication network infrastructure in APAC, demand for live streaming services is likely to rise rapidly over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The live streaming market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AfreecaTV Corp.: The company offers live streaming for individuals with an account to their website, based in South Korea

The company offers live streaming for individuals with an account to their website, based in Alphabet Inc.: The company offers In house and Cross Domain live streaming through Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard and Education Plus.

The company offers In house and Cross Domain live streaming through Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard and Education Plus. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers live streaming for companies, individuals, and groups as well as promotional videos.

The company offers live streaming for companies, individuals, and groups as well as promotional videos. Brightcove Inc.: The company offers live streaming of content, from niche trade shows to global sporting events and CEO-led town hall meetings.

The company offers live streaming of content, from niche trade shows to global sporting events and CEO-led town hall meetings. Empire Video Productions LLC.: The company offers live streaming for conferences, sporting events, house of worship, town hall meetings and press events.

The company offers live streaming for conferences, sporting events, house of worship, town hall meetings and press events. Flux Broadcast

Longtail Ad Solutions Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

MetaCDN

Microsoft Corp.

Muvi LLC

Panopto Inc.

StreamHatcher

Super Digital d.o.o.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet and increasing penetration of smart TVs. However, the restriction on certain digital content is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into platforms and services . The platform segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . 49% of the growth will originate from APAC.

What are the key data covered in this live streaming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the live-streaming market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the live streaming market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the live streaming market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of live-streaming market vendors

Live Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,057.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

