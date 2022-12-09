Live streaming market size to increase by USD 29,057.07 million: 49% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

Dec 09, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Live Streaming Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% and register an incremental growth of USD 29,057.07 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global live-streaming market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. With increased expenditures in establishing strong communication network infrastructure in APAC, demand for live streaming services is likely to rise rapidly over the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The live streaming market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- AfreecaTV Corp.: The company offers live streaming for individuals with an account to their website, based in South Korea
- Alphabet Inc.: The company offers In house and Cross Domain live streaming through Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard and Education Plus.
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers live streaming for companies, individuals, and groups as well as promotional videos.
- Brightcove Inc.: The company offers live streaming of content, from niche trade shows to global sporting events and CEO-led town hall meetings.
- Empire Video Productions LLC.: The company offers live streaming for conferences, sporting events, house of worship, town hall meetings and press events.
- Flux Broadcast
- Longtail Ad Solutions Inc.
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- MetaCDN
- Microsoft Corp.
- Muvi LLC
- Panopto Inc.
- StreamHatcher
- Super Digital d.o.o.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet and increasing penetration of smart TVs. However, the restriction on certain digital content is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into platforms and services. The platform segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 49% of the growth will originate from APAC.
Related Reports:
The Mobile Apps Market size is projected to grow by USD 957.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.95%. The report extensively covers mobile application market segmentations by platform (android, iOS, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The Gaming Headset Market size is projected to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. The report extensively covers gaming headset market segmentation by product (console gaming headsets and PC gaming headsets), technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this live streaming market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the live-streaming market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the live streaming market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the live streaming market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of live-streaming market vendors
|
Live Streaming Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
172
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 29,057.07 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
12.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global live streaming market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global live streaming market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Esports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Esports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Esports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Esports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Esports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Events - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Events - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Events - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Events - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Events - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AfreecaTV Corp.
- Exhibit 120: AfreecaTV Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: AfreecaTV Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: AfreecaTV Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Brightcove Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Brightcove Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Brightcove Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Brightcove Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Brightcove Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Empire Video Productions LLC
- Exhibit 137: Empire Video Productions LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Empire Video Productions LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Empire Video Productions LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Flux Broadcast
- Exhibit 140: Flux Broadcast - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Flux Broadcast - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Flux Broadcast - Key offerings
- 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Longtail Ad Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Longtail Ad Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Longtail Ad Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Longtail Ad Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Super Digital d.o.o.
- Exhibit 161: Super Digital d.o.o. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Super Digital d.o.o. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Super Digital d.o.o. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Vimeo.com Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Vimeo.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Vimeo.com Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Vimeo.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 WaveFX Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: WaveFX Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: WaveFX Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: WaveFX Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc
- Exhibit 174: ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 175: ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article