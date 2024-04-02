PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your idea of adventure is overlanding in a remote place, trekking across the desert, visiting a national park with your family, or making your daily commute, the all-new 2024 Lexus GX inspires drivers to take their aspirational goals and make them a reality. In the "Live Up to It" marketing campaign debuting today, Lexus is empowering drivers to confidently pursue their curiosity and drive for adventure.

“LIVE UP TO IT” IN THE ALL-NEW 2024 LEXUS GX

"For more than two decades, the GX has proven that you don't have to choose between sophisticated luxury and undeniable capability," said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus marketing. "'Live Up to It' inspires GX drivers to refuse to compromise, embrace their passions, and explore the exceptional."

"Live Up to It": Broadcast Spots

The campaign debuts with six all-new broadcast spots with diverse, wide-reaching and targeted creative designed to show unique expressions of the "Live Up to It" theme.

In "Secret Entrance" (Team One) – a man follows his curiosity and drive for adventure as he steers his Lexus GX off the paved road, over an obstacle and into a fantastical parking structure where a thrilling world of adventure awaits.

In a second spot "Exceptional Things," (Team One) the GX travels through city streets as effortlessly as it off-roads in the desert, highlighting the vehicle's thoughtful luxury features and considerable capability.

In "Pure Black Joy" (Walton Isaacson) – two best friends are inspired by the all-new Lexus GX to surprise their kids with their own version of "roughing it" off the grid.

Meanwhile, in a second spot, "Core Memories," (Walton Isaacson) - a Hispanic woman and her father are motivated by the GX's luxurious capability to drive off into the desert and recreate a cherished childhood memory.

In "Cards," (IW Group) an East Asian father looks to his new GX to make the dreams of his wife and daughter come true in unexpected ways.

Finally, in a second spot "Escape," (IW Group) a group of Asian Indian friends use the technology, capability, and luxury of their GX to solve the ultimate escape room.

Places that Fuel Passions

Launching across linear TV, streaming TV, audio, digital, programmatic, paid social, print and digital out-of-home, the campaign's multifaceted media strategy will focus in on key moments set to drive cultural conversation.

Together with Amazon Ads, Outside Inc., Artnet and others, Lexus will bring to life custom storytelling that fuels the passion of GX intenders, including music, outdoor adventure, premium dining, sports, wellness and more.

More specifically, in support of Great Outdoors Month and World Music Day, Lexus will work together with Amazon Ads to create a custom video with a to-be-named renowned musical artist.

In addition, Outside Inc. and Lexus will collaborate to build a custom content hub titled "Extraordinary Adventures," featuring luxury outdoor experiences in partnership with adventure enthusiasts.

Through a unique custom video with Artnet, the Lexus GX will also be placed alongside incredible and inspiring "land art" with an artist who works in nature.

The first-generation GX entered the North American market in 2002 as a force to be reckoned with in the mid-luxury SUV market. Lexus enthusiasts have long praised its legendary off-road capability and its ability to tackle rough terrain taking customers comfortably from errands to remote spaces. The 2024 GX builds upon the strong foundation created by the outgoing generation, and brings the intuitive technology, thoughtful interior touches, and continued off-road prowess that Lexus guests have come to expect. For more information on the all-new GX, visit www.lexus.com/gx and the Lexus Newsroom.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

