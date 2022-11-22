Live Virtual Auction with Onsite and Online Bidding on November 30 Features 135 Tractors and Trailers

The wind-down of RiteWay Express includes late-model day cab and sleeper road tractors, food-grade dry vans and more

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30th, Tiger Group, Motleys and Loeb will hold a live virtual auction with online and on-site bidding for RiteWay Express, a multigenerational trucking business founded in 1993.

18 Freightliner day cab and sleeper road tractors are among the assets up for bid in the RightWay Express auction. The November 30 live virtual auction features assets from RiteWay Express, a multigenerational trucking business founded in 1993. These include 97 Hyundai 53-foot, food-grade vans.

"This sale is a great opportunity for buyers in the trucking, hauling, or shipping industries to acquire high-quality commercial rolling stock that is ready for immediate use," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "That is especially true given today's high prices for new tractors and trailers and the high fuel and other operational costs in the industry."

In the Live Virtual Auction with Onsite & Online Bidding, lots begin to close on Wednesday November 30, at 10 am EST. Pre-bidding begins on Friday November 25, at 4 p.m. EST.

The rolling stock available in the sale includes:

18 Freightliner day cab and sleeper road tractors, circa 2019 and 2020;

97 Hyundai 53-foot, food-grade dry vans (2012-2017); and

20 Trailmobile trailers (2008).

RiteWay Express was founded by the late trucker and Vietnam War veteran Larry Morgan and later operated by his son, Dusty. Over the decades, the company served Southeastern Container, Inc., Coca-Cola, Inc., Ingles Markets, Oskar Blues Brewery, Norcell paper, Masonite Doors, Miller/Coors Brewery and Red Bull.

"These predominately late-model assets were well cared for and are ready to be put into service immediately," noted Motleys Sales Manager Jeremy Lehman. "For example, the DOT-certified dry vans are already approved for food use."

"The timing of this auction couldn't be better for shippers and haulers alike, as demand has been especially strong this year. Freight volume continues to grow due in no small part to e-commerce operators who are ordering more goods than ever before," added Loeb President Howard Newman (ASA, CEA, CSA). "The assets available here can help growing trucking companies take advantage of this opportunity."

Online bidding is hosted by a live-streaming auctioneer; bidders may leave pre-bids and/or participate real-time.

All bidders must register prior to placing bids

Bids placed online will be represented at the Live Virtual Auction.

Bidders are encouraged to use the "Max Bid" feature, which represents their top bid.

Absentee and telephone bidding are available. Call Motleys Industrial at (804) 232-3300 ext. 3 for details.

Onsite Sale Day registration and bidding is available for the event.

On-site inspections are available on request (24-hour notice required) at 3600 Deepwater Terminal Road, Richmond, VA 23234, US. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://www.motleys.com/allsales/detail/bw92172

