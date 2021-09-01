Live Webcast Auction by Machinery Network Auctions and Tiger Group Offers Inventory from Automotive Supplier Toledo Molding & Die, Inc.

JEFFERSON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a September 14 live webcast auction, Machinery Network Auctions, Inc. and Tiger Group are offering machinery and equipment from the now-shuttered Jefferson plant of global automotive supplier Toledo Molding & Die, Inc.

Bidding on the equipment is already underway on Bidspotter and will go live at 10 a.m. (ET) on September 14.

Equipment up for bid in the Sept. 14th auction includes Sterling accumulator head blow-molding machines (single and dual-head), ranging in capacity from two to 20 pounds. Other key assets on the auction block include conveyers, granulators (75 HP-10 HP), and M-Tek blenders and vacuum pumps.

"Inventory from the plant at 1085 Jefferson-Eagleville Rd. includes accumulator-head blow molders, granulators, blenders, chillers, air compressors and other equipment used in the molding, assembly and sequencing of automotive interior components, as well as the molding and assembly of a variety of air-induction, powertrain-cooling, frontend module, washer, and HVAC systems," said George Laidlaw, a Director of Business Development for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division.

"Founded in 1955 as a model and pattern shop, Toledo Molding & Die, Inc., grew to become a full-service, global supplier of automotive air/fluid management systems and interior components," said Seth Geller, VP of the Plastics Division at Machinery Network Auctions. "This auction represents an excellent opportunity for other companies in the industry to obtain high-quality, well-maintained, accumulator head blow-molding and auxiliary equipment at an auction value."

Miscellaneous equipment on offer includes Ingersoll and Atlas Copco compressors; a Wulftec pallet-wrapping machine; trimming tables; hydraulic units; head tooling; pumps and other spare parts; and office furniture.

Assets can be inspected, by appointment only, on September 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (ET) at Toledo Molding & Die's facility at 1085 Jefferson-Eagleville Rd., Jefferson, Ohio 44047.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, contact Seth Geller with MNA: [email protected], (818) 788-2260, Ext 120.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, [email protected] or (805) 497-4999; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected], Bill Parness, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group