Live Webinar: Legal's Moment of Impact -- How to Directly Influence Enterprise Materiality, Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiency During Economic Uncertainty

HOUSTON , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, the leading provider of legal workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced a live webinar to dive into the findings of its newly released 2023 Enterprise Legal Reputation (ELR) Report.

DATE:

April 13, 2023

TIME:

8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST

WHERE:

Via Internet or mobile device

WHAT:

A difficult macroeconomic climate has presented the legal department with an opportunity to directly and positively influence enterprise materiality, growth and efficiency amid increasing demand for faster execution and tighter partnerships.

In this webinar, we'll cover major findings from the 2023 ELR Report, including:

How Legal can adapt and transform into a better business partner that drives topline revenue

Where Legal has the greatest opportunity to positively influence materiality and growth

How Legal can improve operational efficiency and accelerate legal workflows

Why the quality of interactions between Legal and its internal clients has declined since 2022

To register for the webinar, visit https://www3.onit.com/ufyT5

