LiveAuctioneers Annual Report Cites Positive Environmental Impact of Recirculated Antiques, Collecting Trends, and Record Growth in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2020 Annual Report, LiveAuctioneers reveals a year-over-year pattern of growth that is unrivaled in the industry, confirming 1.2 million items sold through the site and, on average, 120,000 new-bidder sign-ups each month.

Tiffany Studios table lamp with 'Lotus' shade. Sold by Clarke Auction through LiveAuctioneers for $150,000 Hermès shiny black Porosus crocodile, 10.70ctw diamond and white gold Birkin 35 handbag. Sold by Christie's through LiveAuctioneers for $287,500

"For many reasons, 2020 was a pivotal year. Despite the unprecedented challenges, we saw astounding growth as auctions moved almost exclusively online. We welcomed millions of new buyers seeking a more sustainable way to shop, and at a time when supporting small businesses was more important than ever, we were able to help auction houses achieve record-setting sales and 102% year-over-year growth in first-time buyers," said LiveAuctioneers Senior Director of Marketing Suzie Ryu.

LiveAuctioneers' newly released 2020 Annual Report reveals the types of items consumers are currently buying, which brands they love, and which art and collectibles categories achieved the highest prices over the last 12 months on LiveAuctioneers.

Antiques, the original recyclables, attract top designers to LiveAuctioneers

It has long been said that antiques were the original recyclables. In 2020, more than ever before, acquiring and reusing high-quality vintage objects became a fashionable – and responsible – thing to do. In media interviews, renowned designers, tastemakers, and style influencers spoke of their fondness for shopping at LiveAuctioneers and discovering classic pieces that were ready for their next life. These figures show how the environment benefited in 2020 from the recycling of antiques and vintage goods on LiveAuctioneers:

68 tons of paper saved through online bidding

455,000 tons of CO2 equivalent in recirculated gold sold on LiveAuctioneers

11,000 tons of CO2 emissions reduced by remote bidding vs. driving to art auctions

8X longer lifespan of furniture and home decor items sourced on LiveAuctioneers

Art-market stalwarts and mid-century modern style dominated 2020 purchases

Of the 1.2 million items acquired through LiveAuctioneers in 2020, the top categories of interest included contemporary art, automobilia, musical instruments, comic books, scientific objects, and wine and spirits. Favorite artists of 2020 were Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall, Keith Haring, and Banksy. The most-saved artworks were Joan Miro's 1955 lithograph The Sun Eater, a Guy Carleton Wiggins Manhattan snowscape, and Henk Van Putten's marble sculpture Le Modernist.

As they searched, bid and bought, LiveAuctioneers bidders most often explored the Art Deco, mid-century and Victorian periods, as well as Chippendale and Louis XV styles. Furniture buyers overwhelmingly favored the mid-century modern look, especially as interpreted by such revered designers as George Nakashima, Hans Wegner, Finn Juhl, George Nelson and Milo Baughman.

Luxury goods continued their spectacular run in the marketplace, led by Rolex, Cartier, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès. The most-saved luxury items of 2020 included a Louis Vuitton monogram travel bag, a Hermès "Evelyne" shoulder bag, and a group lot consisting of two Tiffany & Co., flap bags with a pair of gloves. The three most-saved fine jewelry items were a Cartier 7.55ct diamond and platinum ring, a Schlumberger for Tiffany "Bird on a Rock" diamond and beryl brooch; and a Rolex 1680 Red Submariner diver's wristwatch.

Supporting the theory that there's a buyer for anything and everything, 2020's most-saved collectibles on LiveAuctioneers were: a 1967 Fender Jaguar guitar, a signed Lazaro figural octopus for tabletop display, and an early 20th-century Ouija board that purportedly belonged to a witch.

Click to view LiveAuctioneers' Annual Report containing additional information about the company's continued growth plus auction highlights of the past year.

