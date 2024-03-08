LiveJasmin Awards Top Cam Models $500,000 in Prizes, Celebrating Women's Empowerment

#InternationalWomensDay #InspireInclusion #WomensEmpowerment

LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveJasmin, a premium and award-winning adult streaming platform, has always been committed to supporting, empowering and uplifting its models.

This International Women's Day (IWD), the team honors once again the incredible women that inspire and entertain millions of viewers worldwide, continuing to break barriers and challenge stereotypes that surround the adult entertainment industry.

ElizaBurset – Winner of LiveJasmin’s Top Model Contest

Through the Top Model Contest LiveJasmin recognizes its most successful models' achievements, awarding an impressive $500,000 in prizes to 300 models.

The top winners were also celebrated with a special trip to Portugal and glamorous gala event in February.

ElizaBurset, who took home the first-place trophy (and $30k), is discussing what this recognition means to her.

Eliza says:

'Winning this contest is so important to me; it's a reflection of my journey with LiveJasmin and my studio – Models1A. Thanks to camming, I'm now earning more than I thought I would in my entire life! It's changed everything. From day one I have been motivated to give my family a better quality of life and improve myself every day. I have a clear goal and always push myself to do better.

I never thought that in such a short space of time I would be competing with international models of a global stature, whom I admire so much. Seeing myself among the best has been hugely motivating. I'm currently in the process of buying a house thanks to my work and can finally afford to dream big! I won $30,000 – that's an incredible amount of money and I couldn't be more grateful.'

Meanwhile, 2nd place winner MarryAnnRose took home $20k and, in 3rd place, JasmineHille won $10k.

Zsolt Theiss-Balazs, CPO of LiveJasmin, has discussed the significance of their Top Model Contest, even more so in the context of IWD:

'At LiveJasmin we are always committed to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive environment where models can thrive and build their own success, just like they envision it. Our models aren't just performers to our members; they are friends, companions, and so much more. We are incredibly lucky to work with the very best in the industry, all of them being truly passionate about what they do and really providing an amazing and premium experience.

Through commitment and dedication, the models on our platform enjoy impressive earnings. This contest is just another recognition of their talent, and the prizes couldn't be more deserved. We are proud to show our gratitude through this annual contest and celebrate our amazing models and their determination on International Women's Day, while further amplifying their voices and advocating for inclusivity on all levels.'

LiveJasmin's celebrations don't end there. Exciting opportunities for models to boost their earnings will be launched throughout 2024, allowing them to continue shining and creating memorable moments with their members.

